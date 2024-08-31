An extra touch of sparkle was added to the glamorous life of horseracing this week, when former Love Island star Frankie Foster visited the yard of North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Carr.

Ruth, whose Mowbray House stables are based in the village of Stillington, near York, was holding an open day event for owners and people interested in becoming involved in shared ownership, which was promoted and organised by Great British Racing.

Frankie is working with GB Racing to demonstrate how accessible ownership can be despite the public perception, and learned more about Ruth’s training methods and the horses she has in training at the yard.

He filmed an interview for the organisation, which is British horse racing’s official marketing and promotional body and aims to increase participation and interest in the sport.

Ruth, who has more than 40 horses in training, is a specialist in bringing on racehorses who are slightly older and may have had a downturn in their career before their arrival with her.

She normally gives only limited access to her yard, restricting it to those who have horses in training with her, but she is also taking part in an open day for National Racehorse Week, which will be held on September 8, where guided tours will be given for those who book.

As part of the tour with Frankie on Monday, invited visitors climbed into the back of a trailer for a look around her set-up, including meeting the horses, and an explanation of each horse and their characters, and a look at the gallops where they are exercised.

“Shared ownership is a way of getting into racehorse ownership at a more affordable level,” Frankie, who is GB Racing’s shared ownership ambassador, told the Yorkshire Post.

“You don’t have to buy an entire horse to get involved, you can join a syndicate for a share. It’s really not as expensive as you think, by sharing the ownership of a horse you can make it work.”

Frankie, who was born in Cheltenham, has been interested in horseracing from a young age, and went into the field after his public profile rocketed following his appearance on Love Island in 2018.

As of part the event, he went on to a promotional event at Ripon racecourse, where more information about shared racehorse ownership was given by In the Paddock.

The day was made even more special when Ruth’s four-year-old gelding, Star Start, won the final race of the day at Ripon, which marked a first official win for the yard’s apprentice jockey, Charli Parker.

Ruth said afterwards: “She gave him a good ride and got him into a good place to win.”

For the open day on September 8 there will be three time slots available at 10am, 11am and noon with each tour limited to 25 guests.

People will be riding in a trailer towed on the back of a tractor so are advised to come dressed appropriately. There will be commentary from Ruth and opportunity to ask questions.

There will also be a chance to win a membership of Ruth Carr’s Racing Club, and refreshments will be available to purchase after the tour with all proceeds in aid of Racing Welfare.

National Racehorse Week is a nationwide annual celebration of the racehorse and a chance to see first-hand the love, care and attention that goes into looking after them.

A number of other racing yards in the area will also be open, with Malton Open Day being held on the same day.

Among the trainers opening their facilities are Roger Fell and Sean Murray at Arthington Barn Stables, Highfield Lane, Nawton; Adrian Nicholls Racing, Thirsk; Tim Easterby at Great Nabton; Richard Fahey at Malton; Craig Lidster Racing at Easingwold; Mick and David Easterby, and Fionn McSharry, both at Sheriff Hutton; Adrian Keatley at Norton; and John and Sean Quinn at Malton.

As part of National Racehorse Week, there is also the chance to visit a rehabilitation centre for former racehorses near York, on September 14.

New Beginnings was established in 2010 and has been providing a safe and secure environment for former racehorses, where they can adjust and be retrained for their second career after racing.

Since its inception, the priority for New Beginnings is the welfare of horses and those horses looking for a new home. It also takes its Ambassador horses to race meetings to meet the public as well as care homes, hospices, and schools to allow the public to get up close and touch a horse.