Now that we are entering into the fruit picking season, families will be eager to find the best fields, orchards and farms to take their children for a fun day out.

Not only is this activity necessary for choosing the most delicious and organic fruit to take home, it’s also a fun, family-friendly way to spend a nice sunny day.

So, we have compiled a list of places in North Yorkshire to pick your own fruit.

A member of the public picks strawberries. (Pic credit: Ben Stansall / Getty Images)

The Balloon Tree, York

Currently, you can pick strawberries and gooseberries at The Balloon Tree.

Address: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.

Opening hours

Monday: Closed for crop maintenance and recovery

Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

Spilmans, Thirsk

At Spilmans you can pick your own strawberries.

Address: Church, Sessay, Thirsk, YO7 3NB.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Hutton Bonville, Northallerton

Hutton Bonville opened for the first time this year on Sunday, June 12 and strawberries and gooseberries are ready to pick.

Address: Church Lane Farm, Hutton Bonville, Northallerton, DL7 0NR.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Kemps, Malton

Barton-le-Street Kemps currently offers strawberries to pick and raspberries and sunflowers will follow as the summer progresses.

Address: Glebe Farm, Barton-le-Street, Malton, YO17 6PP.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 5pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Birchfield Family Dairies, Harrogate

The strawberries will be ready to pick the week starting Tuesday, June 14.

Address: Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4JS.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Pearson’s Soft Fruits, Sinnington

The farm shop and tea garden is open throughout the year from 9am to 4pm and all of the fruits; strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are grown fresh at Sinnington.

Address: Strawberry Fields, Friar’s Hill, Sinnington, YO62 6SL.