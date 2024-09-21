James Bell farms at Gill Gate Farm near Askrigg in Wensleydale where he grew up, where he’s just like his sheep in that he’s hefted to the moor, and where he is part of the family farming partnership with his father and uncle twins Stephen and Bruce.

“I still think the Swaledale ewe is The Queen of the Hills,” says James as he and his father gear up towards the Swaledale breed’s big autumn sales at Hawes and Kirkby Stephen with the latter seeing breathtaking prices last year with two tups selling for £105,000.

The Bells have just over 1000 Swaledale ewes putting 500 to the Swaledale tup to produce replacements and 500 to the Bluefaced Leicester tup to produce the North of England Mule.

Farmer James Bell from Gill Gate farm who works the land above Askrigg in Wensleydale.

Having had its fair share of the hill sheep market for much of the past 40 years there has been a trend in recent years towards whitefaced sheep such as the North Country Cheviot and numbers of Swaledale ewes at sales have reduced.

James, who has recently taken up the position of vice chairman of the Swaledale Sheep Breeders Association B District, believes the Swaledale stands comparison favourably with any.

“I still think that pound for pound your Swaledale sheep can produce as well as these others. It’s just fashion, people go in and out of things, but your Swaledale ewe producing two Mule lambs can stack up as well as anything. Some people are trying to run the Swaledale ewe down but I still think she’s alright.

“Our biggest benefit with having Swaledales is we are a closed flock and have our own replacements. We have 200 young sheep come in each year so we’re not having to buy at shearling ewe sales and we can sell any surplus ewes.

Farmer James Bell, with his Bluefaced Leicester old tups at Gill Gate farm above Askrigg in Wensleydale.

“We start lambing around 15 March for those put to the Bluefaced Leicester and then the pure Swaledales start lambing the first week of April. We like to be finished by May but it’s often June by the time all lambing is done.

Albeit with less numbers at the Swaledale sales there is still that excitement around Hawes and Kirkby Stephen livestock markets when the sales take place and the atmosphere is electric. James loves that about the breed and its sales.

“There’s still that buzz. The Swaledale tup sales may not be quite what they used to be and I’m a bit disappointed that ‘crowning’ is not taking place this year whereby tups are checked for the sales, as that always created a bit of craic, but the sales are still looked forward to every year. We used to sell maybe 12-13 tups, we now take maybe 6-7. You get your money and then buy your replacement tups. Sometimes you go and you don’t know whether you’re going to get a sale or not, but that’s the same for a lot of farms.

James puts that down to what has happened through changes that have taken sheep off the hills in the past decade.

Farmers and identical twin brothers Bruce and Stephen Bell at Gill Gate farm who work the land above Askrigg in Wensleydale with James Bell

“With less ewes on the hills there isn’t as big a big demand for the tups anymore, but where the big priced ones come in shows that breeders still want to buy the best tups.

“It’s the only thing that’s really changed for us, and it has been an expensive change because you have to then find grazing elsewhere. Our sheep currently go to Masham and Cirencester, which is where one wagon load went last year.

“The environmental schemes now mean we have to take the sheep off the moors in winter. You take them off for tupping and they don’t go back until April. Me and my mate shared a wagon last year and it was a feller he knows who took them in on his land in the Cotswolds. Obviously that isn’t ideal but finding sheep wintering land now is difficult and there is fuel is the biggest cost.

Government intervention over environmental rules and the extra work, time and cost it now means for Swaledale sheep farmers has undoubtedly led to their reduced numbers and James believes it is changing the breed.

“The Swaledale did a lot better when they were going back on to the moors in the winter because it was living in the harder conditions. Now they’ll often winter better than they will summer and it shouldn’t be that way around.

“Some think the ‘Swale’ has maybe gone a bit soft and that could be one of the reasons. Going away and getting spoilt. Don’t get me wrong, they do come back fitter. It’s just that when they went on the moor they were hard and would forage for food whereas now they get it thrown at them. It alters the way a Swaledale is.

Gill Gate Farm runs to around 540 acres which is pretty much ringfenced having purchased smaller farms over the years and the Bells have moorland rights for about 500 sheep on Stag’s Fell.

James says that dairy cows have always played their part in the farming enterprise

“We have the cows on our lowland, which is still pretty high for a dairy herd and we milk around 60 British Friesians with around 1000-1200 litres of milk collected every day and going into Wensleydale Creamery. It’s my uncle Bruce who is more on with the cows and I milk with him in a morning.

“When our livestock got culled during Foot & Mouth Disease in 2001 we lost all our cows and our older sheep. The younger sheep further up the hill survived and we rebuilt our flock from them. We restocked with Friesian dairy cows buying a herd from Ayrshire.

“The cows we bought were a bit big and we ended up coming back towards the regular British Friesian. We don’t rear any of our own now. We get all our dairy cows off Andrew Richardson from Appleby.

“We have plenty of grass for the cows and they go out when the grass is right, this year in May and it can be as late as May 20 sometimes. They stay out while it stays dry and right enough. We strip graze moving an electric fence.

“They have the cow pastures in the summer and then we’ll take the grass off. The grass grew that well this year that we got a great first cut and didn’t need second. We use clamp silage for the cows and make bales from the hay meadows for the sheep.

“We’ve been with Wensleydale Creamery since as soon as they set up. We do alright on price. We don’t get massive increases but the price doesn’t drop fast either. We’re currently about 39ppl.