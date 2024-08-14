Plans for nine new timber-built glamping pods have been approved on farmland at Brotton, which are intended to form part of a holiday park.

Change of use planning permission was recently granted by Redcar and Cleveland Council for the scheme at Barns Farm, Brotton.

A planning officer’s report said the glamping pods would be served by an existing site entrance from Saltburn Road, while there would be an access point between farm buildings and the four holiday homes that are already situated on the site.

The report said: “The proposed glamping pods are to be situated to the north of the existing complex of buildings and are to be sited in a line running in a general east/west orientation.”

Barns Farm in Brotton

Last year the council turned down plans for nine hardstanding caravan pitches at Barns Farm with officers describing the sensitive nature of the landscape and inadequate screening for the caravans in terms of the outlook from public vantage points nearby.

Some neighbours objected, while it was also said there may not be sufficient space for two vehicles with caravans to pass each other at the same time.

This time around there were no objections received by the local planning authority to the glamping pods, which will also have associated car parking consisting of ten spaces.

The council’s development engineers said they would recommend approval from a highways and access point of view, while the proposals complied with local planning policies.

The report concluded: “The proposed development would not have an adverse impact on neighbour amenity and the proposal raises no issues in terms of highways safety or crime prevention.

“The scale and design are acceptable and the proposal would respect the character of the site and surroundings including that of the heritage coast.”