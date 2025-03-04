Goldcrests and firecrests: The spinning wheel songs of restless jewels

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goldcrest is Europe's smallest bird while the firecrest only beats it in size by the narrowest of margins.

Goldcrests are by far the most common of the two but firecrests, once pretty well confined to south east England, are expanding their range northwards and are now breeding in some Yorkshire woodlands.

With a good view, it is not hard to tell the two apart as they are only likely to be confused with each other. The yellowish-green goldcrest has a brilliant gold or yellow crown stripe but the firecrest is even more attractive. It has a bright fiery orange crown stripe and its head is striped in a very distinctive way.

Britain's smallest bird, in the family Sylviidae, wet after splashing in stream

The goldcrest has a black line above the eye, fringing its gold crest. But the firecrest has a black stripe through its eye, white line above that, and another black line above that. Also the firecrest has a brightler green back and whiter upperparts than the goldcrest and a bronze patch on its shoulder.

In winter, firecrests can turn up almost anywhere in the country. One has been present for some time alongside the footpath on the Methley side of the River Aire from the St Aidan's reserve, sometimes showing well.

Firecrests are mainly birds of southern Europe but some usually turn up on migration mainly along the south coast between mid-March and April in spring and mid September to mid November in autumn.

Breeding in this country was first confirmed in the New Forest in 1962, and since then the population has continued to increase with some 1,000 pairs present each year.

Numbers are hard to determine due to the firecrest's diminutive size and similarity to the goldcrest.

In spring, their song helps to identify them. The goldcrest's song is like the sound of a tiny spinning wheel, getting louder and louder and finishing with a flourish. The firecrest's song begins the same way but lacks the flourish at the end.

A change to southerly winds last week brought the first early spring migrants with sand martins and white wagtails reported at a number of sites and the first wheatears expected any day.

