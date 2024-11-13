Government 'can do to farmers what Margaret Thatcher did to the miners', says former Labour adviser

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Tony Blair’s ex advisers John McTernan claimed small family farms were an “industry we could do without” and signalled he’d personally be in favour of ministers engaging in a confrontation with farmers who protest about changes to inheritance tax relief.

In a GB News interview, the former political adviser said the move was "”clamping down on tax avoidance” adding: “If they want to go on the streets we can do to them what Margaret Thatcher did to the miners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remarks were quickly seized upon by senior Tories, with former home secretary James Cleverly describing Mr McTernan as a Labour insider “saying the quiet bit out loud”.

John McTernan also said the country "doesn't need small farmers"

The Prime Minister distanced himself from the remarks, saying he “totally disagrees” with the claim. However Mo Metcalf-Fisher, from the Countryside Alliance, said it was “shocking” that such an ideologue “can get so close to the reins of power”.