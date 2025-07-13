Government plans are 'ripping the heart out of valued rural communities'

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bradshaw told Country Post that Environment Secretary Steve Reed’s revamp of post-Brexit farming subsidies and a new land use masterplan would also undermine the entire farming system and lead to radical changes to some of Britain’s most loved landscapes.

Mr Bradshaw was speaking during a visit to James Mills’ 200-hectare farm a Appleton Roebuck, near York, days after Mr Reed told the Groundswell farming conference that “it would seem odd” if farming budgets were allocated in the least productive areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his revised land use framework aimed to take some of the least productive land out of our food production, while supporting the more productive land to increase production, to make more space for nature to thrive.

Appleton Roebuck farmer James Mills, who could face a £1.2m inheritance tax bill.

Mr Reed said: “Restoring nature is central to the Government’s approach.

"In the Spending Review, we committed to spending £2.7 billion a year on sustainable farming and nature’s recovery over the next three years. This is the biggest financial investment in nature-friendly farming in our country’s history.

“We have a limited amount of land in this country for the many demands we make of it, for food production, for housing, for energy and for nature, and we need to make sure that we are using them optimally for all of those outcomes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He emphasised that communities would be supported through the transition.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw, who has criticised plans to focus farming on the most productive land.

Mr Mills said his mixed farming operation was reliant on sheep from the Yorkshire Dales and that the government did not appear to understand how interconnected upland and lowland farms were.

Mr Bradshaw said: “We know the uplands can produce food, but it does so much more than food.

"It’s also wildlife, it’s carbon capture, it’s the people, it’s the heritage and culture, and without those rural businesses that are producing a critical element of food production for the lowlands, they will rip the heart out of those communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There would be a Highland clearance. You would lose the people.

"If you don’t have the people, you don’t have the village school, you lose the village shop, you don’t have the pub. And suddenly the whole of the heart of that community is gone.”

Mr Bradshaw said taking less productive land out of production would undermine the resilience of the food system.

He said: “The management of the upland landscapes are valued by so many people, that’s why they go and visit these national parks. They are not natural environments; they are managed environments. Take the livestock out of there, it won’t look the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union leader pointed towards moorland wildfires being put out by the commoners. He added: “If you don’t have those people at the heart of communities, what happens next time?

Mr Bradshaw said that while many people regarded the government's relationship with the farming sector as ‘broken’, the outcome of the Comprehensive Spending Review had been better than expected, but remained insufficient to deliver legislative environmental targets.