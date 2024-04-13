Joan Coombs grew up at Grange Farm in West Heslerton, between Malton and Scarborough, that her grandfather purchased in 1945 following receipt of compensation for damage inflicted on land by armoured tanks on a Wolds farm he had owned.

Grange Farm is still the centre of the farming enterprise that runs to 1800 acres owned and with additional land rented that Joan’s son Bertie now farms as the fourth generation to farm there, but the business Joan has developed that now goes under the name Grand Get-Togethers also sees Joan’s daughter Molly now with a role in the farm business.

“I’m alongside Bertie handling the office work, as well as running Grand Get-Togethers with Molly,” says Joan.

Farmer Joan Coombs, with her daughter Molly Sadler, holding 5 week old Clementine, run Grand Get-Togethers from the families farm Westfield Farm, Sherburn, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they have 4 venues sleeping around 72 - and a wedding venue that hosts 150.

“The farm is quite a contrast to how it was years ago, when I was growing up here. At that time it was a mix of livestock and arable. We had 850 breeding ewes and the yard was full of fattening heifers or bulls. I had 50 calves which I bucket reared which went into a fattening pen.

“Over the years it has gone more arable. We grow winter wheat, winter barley, oilseed rape and fodder beet, some of which we use for the Texel and tidy Suffolk lambs that we buy fairly lightweight mainly from Skipton livestock market in the autumn, overwinter on our sandy land, finish and send to sell at Malton livestock market that my father is very loyal to, believing that local livestock markets need to carry on being supported. We also let land out for potatoes, carrots and peas.

Through the many changes that have taken place in all sectors of agriculture over recent decades many farms have seen older farm buildings become obsolete and it was a redundant granary that sparked Joan’s first foray into holiday accommodation.

“The farming business has seen us take on other neighbouring farms and farmhouses over the years and next to where I live at Westfield Farm in Sherburn there was a redundant granary that I converted into three small holiday cottage lets in 1993. I was also running bed and breakfast rooms at Westfield Farm. It was more of a hobby interest at the time.

The family still keep sheep

“As time passed it became apparent it would be better to make the three into a larger one that we converted into a property for 14.

Buoyed by the success of Westfield Granary, plus the recognition that here was a niche market that could be expanded, Joan began her next project, this time with a redundant farmhouse.

“Corner Farm became our second Grand Get-Togethers property in 2011, this time with accommodation for 16,” says Joan. “By then I had realised that by investing into properties that offered something a bit more, each as one big property with hot tubs and all of what people come to expect these days, we had found our niche.

Molly joined forces with her mum after having studied art and design at Leeds College of Art while Corner Farm was being renovated, having gone on to study millinery and having worked in London before becoming a chalet host for a ski season at Meribel.

The wedding barn

“I came home to help mum with her third project, getting The Yard up and running,” says Molly. “It turned out to be such a big thing as it has created a position for me on the family farm and has allowed me to be part of the farm. I’d always been to Malton livestock market with granddad when I was younger and had helped feeding the pheasants and sheep we rear, but this was different, this was my place here.

“Mum and I are both super proud of what we came up with when creating The Yard, transforming what was a disused fold yard, granary and open wagon shed into a fabulous new accommodation for 16 and with an indoor 12-seater swim spa.

Joan says that Molly’s marketing skills have made a huge difference to the bookings Grand Get-Togethers now attracts every year and that has also brought about a new market sector in addition to the holiday accommodation.

“With Molly working in the business with me we became very busy and our next move came in 2019 when we were approached by a couple to get married in the field next to Westfield Granary.

“We made the decision to host their wedding and got a wedding licence. We had 22 weddings last year and 17 the year before that, and now, through the summer months we’re also a wedding venue. It’s a DIY wedding venue where people can treat the house and gardens and grounds like it’s their own home.

“As farmers we’re lucky that we can just put up a marquee and host a nice wedding, sharing the countryside that we enjoy so much with other people.

Joan says the most recent addition to the Grand Get-Togethers portfolio is now their flagship property, the most popular in their fleet.

“Just as Covid struck we bought a fourth property near Ganton Golf Course. Having learned along the way about what people were wanting we made one for 22 people. It is now our showstopper venue with 10 bedrooms at Bogg Hall Barn set in 3.5 acres.

“We have learned so much about offering accommodation for all and as well as Bogg Hall Barn having an indoor 15ft swim spa. The property is wheelchair accessible including a wetroom and profiling bed. The entire ground floor is totally accessible. There’s a hot tub outside too and wonderful grounds.

“We now have four properties offering accommodation for 70 guests plus the wedding venue that can host up to 150 people that is also fully licensed and we are open all year round.

“Group accommodation is here to stay, but when you have luxury properties you’ve always to maintain them, keep up to date with what people want and expect. It’s an ongoing project. We are also hoping to develop our wedding venue.

Molly has returned to work having recently given birth to her and Holderness farmer husband Richard’s second child, Clemmie. They have a young son Kit who is 18 months.

During the Covid lockdowns Molly was one of a group of ladies who set up an online community as part of what has become Yorkshire Women in Farming and is run through the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.