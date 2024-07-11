New features at the 165th show include a craft beer bar, a Battle of the Butcher’s contest, Theakston’s Great Yorkshire Inn and Main Ring performances from Forever Tenors and the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show.
Here are some of the best photos taken on the third day by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.
Deb Howe, owner of Eggucation, based near Sheffield, held a one day old Bronze Turkey Poult. Photo: James Hardisty
Gracie Arnold and Sean Mitchell from Graskop Farm near Skelton in Cumbria, washed down one of their Limousins cattle ahead of today's show. Photo: James Hardisty
Yorkshire Agricultural Society CEO Allister Nixon. Photo: James Hardisty
Chris Adamson, of Littleborough, Lancaster, owner of this year's Overall Championship Sheep a Kerry Hill called 'Double Diamond' which also won breed Champion at the show held by (right) sheep handler William Awan. Photo: James Hardisty
