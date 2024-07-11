Great Yorkshire Show 2024: Stunning photos show day three of Yorkshire’s biggest farming event that has attracted 35,000 people and features contests with cattle and hounds

On the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 35,000 people turned up and there were a variety of contests involving sheep, cattle and hounds - here are some of the highlights.

There were many animals at the show which took place at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on today (July 11).

New features at the 165th show include a craft beer bar, a Battle of the Butcher’s contest, Theakston’s Great Yorkshire Inn and Main Ring performances from Forever Tenors and the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show.

Here are some of the best photos taken on the third day by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

Deb Howe, owner of Eggucation, based near Sheffield, held a one day old Bronze Turkey Poult.

Gracie Arnold and Sean Mitchell from Graskop Farm near Skelton in Cumbria, washed down one of their Limousins cattle ahead of today's show.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society CEO Allister Nixon.

Chris Adamson, of Littleborough, Lancaster, owner of this year's Overall Championship Sheep a Kerry Hill called 'Double Diamond' which also won breed Champion at the show held by (right) sheep handler William Awan.

