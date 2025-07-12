That meant picture perfect blue skies for the photographers capturing the best of Yorkshire’s rural community at the event.
Our photographers were out and about covering all aspects of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show.
Here is a selection of their favourite images.
1. Great Yorkshire Show
Riders exercising their horses in the outdoor menage on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Great Yorkshire Show
Theakston's cooper Euan Findlay demonstrates his skills at the show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Great Yorkshire Show
A horse has its shoe tweaked. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Great Yorkshire Show
Farmer Victoria Bowman busy washing their Shorthorn on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show before the judging starts. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.