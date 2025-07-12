Great Yorkshire Show 2025: Our photographers' favourite pictures from Great Yorkshire Show 2025

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 12th Jul 2025, 08:46 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 08:53 BST
The Great Yorkshire Show 2025 was blessed with incredible weather, as temperatures pushed towards 30 degrees with sunshine throughout.

That meant picture perfect blue skies for the photographers capturing the best of Yorkshire’s rural community at the event.

Our photographers were out and about covering all aspects of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show.

Here is a selection of their favourite images.

Riders exercising their horses in the outdoor menage on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty

Riders exercising their horses in the outdoor menage on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Theakston's cooper Euan Findlay demonstrates his skills at the show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th July 2025.

Theakston's cooper Euan Findlay demonstrates his skills at the show. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 8th July 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

A horse has its shoe tweaked. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

A horse has its shoe tweaked. Photograph by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson

Farmer Victoria Bowman busy washing their Shorthorn on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show before the judging starts. Picture: James Hardisty.

Farmer Victoria Bowman busy washing their Shorthorn on the first day of the 166th Great Yorkshire Show before the judging starts. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

