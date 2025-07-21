Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s certainly a lot more excitement for the former but by the time I’ve scrubbed the sausage pan clean and made it fit for use again I’m already counting down the days to next year’s show.

Despite the usual moaning and whining from some about parking or queueing traffic, ticket prices and the weather never being quite right, the show never disappoints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will always be those that will find something to complain about, but for us, it is the highlight of our year.

Farmer John Barlow, of Barlow Brothers, from Preston, with the Champion Simmental 'Denizes' and her triplets heifer calves a very rare event around 1/100 thousand and never before seen at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty.

The heat was overwhelming at times but much better than torrential rain in my opinion.

With the sheep due on the showground by Monday evening, we’d planned to be away in good time, not much after lunchtime.

Everything was packed, the sheep loaded and then the phone call came; lamb out on the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to an accident further along, traffic was already backed up and we could see the lamb, a Herdwick, was wandering up and down the highway fence, searching for a way back through.

Realising it would take a while for the rolling roadblock to be put in place, the show sheep were unloaded and we both marched towards the lamb, seething mad at the delay.

The irony that Highways England were already on site, attempting to shore up a collapsing motorway embankment and patch together a dilapidated fence, was not of course lost on us.

It turned out there were two lambs out and after the traffic was halted, Sam, our sheepdog did his thing and both lambs were caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It cost us a couple of hours and after yet another heated exchange of words with Highways England we loaded back up and headed off.

No Satnav is needed for Harrogate; my mother is from this beautiful spa town and the showground feels like a second home to me.

There is nothing to beat the feeling of driving through the beautiful countryside from Spofforth and seeing that familiar sight of the giant Ferris wheel and knowing that you’re about to enjoy four days of agricultural traditions, heritage and sheer brilliance on display, all surrounded by like minded souls is incomparable.

It turned out to be another memorable show with the little guy making it into the Interbreed Championship for the second year running after securing the overall breed champion with his Whitefaced Woodland tup, High Moss Bruiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leicesters did not disappoint, despite a rather grumpy Paul informing me I was well and truly outclassed and outsized!

Most of them secured a place putting a smile on the little guy’s face. Being at the show makes me so proud to be part of this wonderful community of farmers and shepherds, all equally passionate about our native breeds, that made for a truly spectacular line up on the greatest show field on earth.

The camaraderie and new friendships formed, the encouragement of the next generation and the feeling that you are where you are meant to be makes these few days unforgettable.

How lucky we are to have this show on our doorstep and to be part of the many exhibitors from all over England that make it what it is.