Tickets for next year’s Great Yorkshire Show have gone on sale, organisers have announced.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the 167th Show on Tuesday to Friday 17 July 14 to 17 2026 are available to buy in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Show and is a registered charity, will go on sale from Monday November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

166th Great Yorkshire Show in 2025

Planning for the 2026 event is already well underway, with the Show set to showcase the country’s best livestock, latest agricultural machinery, first-class entertainment and food, as it displays and celebrates farming, food and countryside to thousands of visitors.

Rachel Coates, Show Director and farmer from Shipley, West Yorkshire, said: “I really enjoyed my first Great Yorkshire Show as Show Director this year and the 2026 show is going to be another fantastic four days.”

Tickets for 2026 are priced: adults £36.50, children £13 and families £89.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership: single £95 and joint £155. Hospitality packages for the 2026 Great Yorkshire Show will be on sale from Thursday November 13.