Great Yorkshire Show 2026: Tickets on sale for next year's Great Yorkshire Show capped at 35,000 a day

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:15 GMT
Tickets for next year’s Great Yorkshire Show have gone on sale, organisers have announced.

Tickets for the 167th Show on Tuesday to Friday 17 July 14 to 17 2026 are available to buy in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Show and is a registered charity, will go on sale from Monday November 10.

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

Planning for the 2026 event is already well underway, with the Show set to showcase the country’s best livestock, latest agricultural machinery, first-class entertainment and food, as it displays and celebrates farming, food and countryside to thousands of visitors.

Rachel Coates, Show Director and farmer from Shipley, West Yorkshire, said: “I really enjoyed my first Great Yorkshire Show as Show Director this year and the 2026 show is going to be another fantastic four days.”

Tickets for 2026 are priced: adults £36.50, children £13 and families £89.

Membership: single £95 and joint £155. Hospitality packages for the 2026 Great Yorkshire Show will be on sale from Thursday November 13.

To book, go online https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information.

