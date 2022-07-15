In the video, The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright meets presenter Matt for the first time and Lizzie Jones pops by in between her singing performances to chat to the other celebrities.

It was thanks to vocalist Lizzie that Peter could return today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A day in the life of a presenter at Great Yorkshire Show

Former ITV Calendar Presenter Christine, who has been presenting on the show’s main stage at the sell-out event, captured behind-the-scenes footage.

First up, Christine prepares for her first interview with Matt Baker, who will be taking to the stage.

She says: “New frock, hair done, makeup on and I’ve got to say it’s absolutely packed out in there already.”

Crowds then gather with standing room only for Matt.

As Christine prepares in the wings, she says: “Lots of people looking forward to this, no pressure.”

Matt Baker and The Yorkshire Vet meet for the first time

After interviewing The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright on the day prior, Christine introduces him to Matt and describes them as “two Yorkshire icons.”

As the trio chat Peter says: “It’s an absolute pleasure to meet an icon of the farming industry.”

He adds the “creme de la creme” are at the show.

Matt says he is in his element at the Great Yorkshire Show.

He says: “There’s so many like minded people here.

“There’s 3000 sheep down at the bottom.

“So for me it’s a dream come true I just want to soak it all up.”

Then the trio are back to work with meet-and-greets and interviews on stage.

Soprano singer Lizzie Jones saves The Yorkshire Vet

Before taking to the stage for the afternoon, Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones MBE, the widow of Danny Jones, pops in to see Christine and Peter in the Green Room.

Christine explains in the video: “We’re in our makeshift green room and, you may remember, Peter yesterday had a really bad throat,we weren’t sure if you’d be able to make today’s show but Lizzie came to the rescue.”

Peter agrees: “Absolutely much better today thanks to Lizzie.”

Lizzie shares how she saved the day for Peter.

She says: “Vocal steaming, lots of vocal rest, turning off the air conditioning, vocal zoning and just rest. Lots of good natural Yorkshire steam.”

A coffee with The Yorkshire Shepherdess before heading home for a cuppa

“So it’s 6.20pm, it's been a long day but absolutely wonderful. I really enjoyed chatting today with Peter and Matt and the audiences were just fantastic,” says Christine.

Christine had also managed to wander down the showground to have a coffee with Amanda Owen before the pair take to the stage together on Friday.