Great Yorkshire Show expands to four-day event following 'overwhelmingly positive response' to pandemic revamp

The Great Yorkshire Show will permanently become a four-day event

In previous years, the popular agricultural event took place over three days, but in 2021 organisers were forced to make a raft of changes due to Covid-19 regulations.

These changes, which included adding an extra day to the schedule and capping visitor numbers, were "met with an overwhelmingly positive response," according to Nigel Pulling, Chief Executive of The Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Following a consultation with members, visitors, livestock and trade exhibitors, the society announced the additional day is to be made permanent.

The pandemic forced organisers to 'press the reset button'

There will also be a limit on attendance each day in a bid to make the event more relaxed and enjoyable, and membership numbers will be capped.

This year's event will run from Tuesday 12 July to Friday 15 July, 2022, with tickets sold in advance only and set to go on sale from Monday November 1.

Mr Pulling said: “The pandemic forced us to change the way we did things at the show and there was not one section of the Great Yorkshire Show that was unchanged.

"This pressed a reset button on our whole operations and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay.

“Spreading the event over four days was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our exhibitors, visitors and staff.

"Visitors felt that more space to navigate the showground made their whole show experience more enjoyable, while for exhibitors; four days and shorter hours meant they felt less pressurised.

“We look forward to organising and delivering a fantastic Great Yorkshire Show for you in 2022, which we hope will be our best yet.”

The daily programme of events is still to be finalised but it will be made public early next year.