Great Yorkshire Show harnesses technology to help avert people getting lost

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching the countdown to the 166th edition of the rural showcase from July 8 to 11, Baildon dairy farmer Rachel Coates, said the Great Yorkshire Show app would enable visitors to plan routes around the 250-acre site as well as the events they want to attend.

She said: “When the showground is full of people it’s really hard to navigate your way around. You can certainly rack up the steps at the show if you’re looking for something!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is also promoting its shuttle bus service from Harrogate bus and train station in a bid to cut traffic chaos. Mrs Coates said: “It’s a stress-free way of getting to the show and there’s room for thousands more on the shuttle buses.”

Great Yorkshire Show director Rachel Coates and cattle farmer David Evans launch the 166th edition of the event.

The show, which is further elevating its digital platforms with a YouTube behind the scenes series, will host five national breed shows, with Aberdeen Angus, Longhorn and Charolais cattle and Zwartbles and Kerry Hills in the sheep section. Mrs Coates said: “It shows the prestige of the show that the Aberdeen Angus Scottish breed wants to hold their national show with us.”

Helping with the launch by bringing a bull for the photoshoot, Aberdeen Angus breeders David and Penny Evans, of Nunthorpe near Stokesley, said they had been attending the show since the 1960s. Mrs Evans said: “It was an epic day out. It’s been great watching the metamorphosis of it over the years, but the Main Ring has to stay the same. Years ago it was literally the farming fraternity, now it’s much more open. Everybody is just here for a day out.”

This year’s show president Geoff Brown, chairman of Ripon Farm Services said the show would provide some light relief for the farming community during a turbulent period for the sector.