The show must go on, so the saying goes, and it certainly did as the 165th Great Yorkshire Show got underway despite torrential rain.

Charles Mills, who takes his role as show director for the last time this year, said: “The ground conditions are excellent, yes the weather is wet but people are resilient," he said. "We get a coat; we get on with it."From a farming perspective, this is some of the best livestock from anywhere in the country. Some of the biggest machines, the most wonderful displays of food."The show is a great place to come and meet old friends, people you might not see the other 12 months of the year."This annual farming event, the biggest agricultural showcase of its kind, is a celebration of industry excellence with hotly contested awards and exhibitions on a national scale.But it also provides a heavyweight political platform for key industry players intent on preserving and protecting this British scion of society.Among major conferences opening the show were from the National Farmers' Union (NFU), Country Land and Business Association (CLA).With a new Government, now is the time to pitch priorities, and the NFU was among those to firmly set out its stall.Farming and the sector contributes £2.4bn to Yorkshire's economy with rural tourism providing more than 30,000 jobs countywide, the NFU said.President Tom Bradshaw, in conference with Grow Yorkshire chair Madge Moore and Farm Stay regional director for the region, said we are at a "pivotal point" in politics.Agriculture is "hugely valuable" to Yorkshire's economy, he said, yet is too often "overlooked and taken for granted".It was crucial that this value was recognised and understood, he added, if the Government is to align its political actions with economic growth.Members spoke of building on 'brand Yorkshire' to attract tourism growth around food and farming, and a need for a period of stability with Mr Bradshaw adding he'd quite like a bit of "boring"."Economic growth can only be delivered if we have a thriving farming sector," he said. "I'd like a period of stability."And speaking to The Yorkshire Post afterwards, he added: "Nobody should overlook the value of food and farming to the Yorkshire economy."Mr Bradshaw spoke of challenges with transition payments for upland farmers, which he raised with the Secretary of State in a meeting on Monday, and welcomed a commitment in Labour's manifesto to build on food security. Urgent clarity is needed on budgets for agriculture, he added, to drive the confidence the industry needs."They need to find a way to match the ambition the farming industry has," added Mr Bradshaw.To Mr Mills such debates are essential to the industry.Organisations such as the NFU, CLA and Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA) are "so important" as the sector's political voice,"We rely on them to speak for the sector," he added. "We need to keep our finger on the pulse, especially when we have a change of government."It's important the politicians listen."