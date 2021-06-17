Great Yorkshire Show: These are the coronavirus restrictions in place for the Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show has been confirmed for July 13 to 16, despite the recent delay in coronavirus lockdown lifting.

By Alesia Fiddler
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:06 am

Ensuring the safety of all staff and visitors at the event, there will be restrictions in place to minimise the transmission of COVID-19 and enable the event to go ahead in a COVID-secure way.

This is what organisers have done to ensure the show can go ahead:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

- Instead of the original three day plan, the Great Yorkshire Show will be held over four to allow a greater spread of the number of visitors over the event.

Organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show have revealed the restrictions that will be in place for this year's event.

- Visitor numbers will be capped to 25,000 a day and people must book in advance to be allowed entry.

- Grandstand capacity has also been reduced to 30 per cent

- Hospitality points will display Track and Trace codes to ‘check in’, and sanitiser stations will be located throughout.

- The layout of the venue will be changed to enable greater social distancing and a one way system will be in place around the food hall.

- Outdoor space will be utilised as much as possible throughout the show.

- The venue will also be using extra security to help disperse crowds and encourage social distancing.

To buy tickets, click here.

Covid-19