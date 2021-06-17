Ensuring the safety of all staff and visitors at the event, there will be restrictions in place to minimise the transmission of COVID-19 and enable the event to go ahead in a COVID-secure way.

This is what organisers have done to ensure the show can go ahead:

- Instead of the original three day plan, the Great Yorkshire Show will be held over four to allow a greater spread of the number of visitors over the event.

- Visitor numbers will be capped to 25,000 a day and people must book in advance to be allowed entry.

- Grandstand capacity has also been reduced to 30 per cent

- Hospitality points will display Track and Trace codes to ‘check in’, and sanitiser stations will be located throughout.

- The layout of the venue will be changed to enable greater social distancing and a one way system will be in place around the food hall.

- Outdoor space will be utilised as much as possible throughout the show.

- The venue will also be using extra security to help disperse crowds and encourage social distancing.