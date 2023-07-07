All Sections
Great Yorkshire Show: Tickets now sold out as 140,000 people set to flock to show

Tickets are now sold out for next week’s Great Yorkshire Show, which means 140,000 people will converge on the showground in Harrogate from Tuesday to Friday.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 7th Jul 2023, 07:39 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 07:53 BST

Visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day and tickets will not be available on the gates, but those attending will be able to see hi-tech modern farming and the latest agricultural innovations in a new Innovation Zone.

It will also link to an innovation trail across the showground which will take visitors to the world’s first 100 per cent methane-powered production tractor, which uses products from crops to generate the fuel.

Holly Jones, co-ordinator of the Farmer Scientist Network, a group which finds new ways for science and technology for solutions and innovation in agriculture, said: “This is an exciting time for agricultural innovation and technology, and we want to celebrate this at the show.”

    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales iews cattle being judged as he visits The Great Yorkshire Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground on July 15, 2021 in Harrogate. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Prince Charles, Prince of Wales iews cattle being judged as he visits The Great Yorkshire Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground on July 15, 2021 in Harrogate. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales iews cattle being judged as he visits The Great Yorkshire Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground on July 15, 2021 in Harrogate. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    Dr Dave George, chair of the Farmer Scientist Network, added: “We hope the zone gives our farming visitors new ideas and the wider public a broader perspective of modern agriculture.”

