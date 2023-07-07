Great Yorkshire Show: Tickets now sold out as 140,000 people set to flock to show

Visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day and tickets will not be available on the gates, but those attending will be able to see hi-tech modern farming and the latest agricultural innovations in a new Innovation Zone.
It will also link to an innovation trail across the showground which will take visitors to the world’s first 100 per cent methane-powered production tractor, which uses products from crops to generate the fuel.
Holly Jones, co-ordinator of the Farmer Scientist Network, a group which finds new ways for science and technology for solutions and innovation in agriculture, said: “This is an exciting time for agricultural innovation and technology, and we want to celebrate this at the show.”
Dr Dave George, chair of the Farmer Scientist Network, added: “We hope the zone gives our farming visitors new ideas and the wider public a broader perspective of modern agriculture.”