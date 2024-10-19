Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the global fight against growing antibiotic resistance, Aga2Tech has developed an innovation involving the in-vivo use of pH controlled peracetic acid (PAA) delivered to birds via drinker lines.

The firm, which is based at the Fellows Research Centre in Halifax alongside its associated company, Gama Healthcare, was approached by Innovate UK to carry out the project.

Aga2Tech chief executive officer Adrian Fellows said: “The development of our PAA intervention is the result of 20 years of research into alternatives for antibiotics.

Aga2Tech was approached to develop a technology that could be used as an alternative to antibiotics in broiler chickens.

“Innovate UK believed we could help address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance, recognising our expertise in infection prevention and ethos for credible scientific innovation.

“Applying our learnings from hospital settings, we partnered with fellow Yorkshire-based organisation, the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock, which is now part of the UK Agri-Tech Centres, to create a practical, effective solution that can be used safely and affordably on farms.”

Having filed the first patent applications for disinfectant wipes in the early 1970s, Mr Fellows is one of the leading innovators in developing PAA technology.

He came up with a concept that involves delivering PAA to birds as encapsulated precursors within feed, or adapted to in-vivo via drinker lines.

Adrian Fellows, chief executive of Aga2Tech

Unlike other PAA products applied directly at very low pH, the intervention provides precise control of the concentration and pH of the PAA product, enabling Aga2Tech to file patent applications for the treatment.

“The encapsulation technology is based on a similar approach to encapsulating treatments for cancer, whereby you can kill the tumour without harming the person,” said Mr Fellows.

“Our initial trials at Scotland’s Rural College were very positive, showing the PAA treatment offered a valid, broad-spectrum alternative to antibiotics in poultry, and also indicating some bird performance benefits too.”

Following the academic trials, Yorkshire farms have been instrumental in proving the efficacy of Aga2Tech’s innovation in the real world.

“Any potential AMR solution for the poultry sector must account for the daily realities of bird welfare management,” said Mr Fellows.

“We knew that adding the PAA to each shed’s water supplies would mean an extra daily task for shed teams, so we needed to check the intervention would work practically in commercial farm settings.”

While the control sheds in the trial received antibiotic treatment for suspected infections, as well as gumboro vaccination and coccidiostats, he said no antibiotics or medications were given to the trial sheds.

Mr Fellows said: “Happy, healthy chickens were reared without recourse to antibiotics – just the addition of electrolyte and probiotics. We found the body weight, feed conversion ratio and margin over feed cost metrics for the broilers in the experimental sheds were equivalent, or even better than those in the control sheds.”

Findings from the commercial farm trials confirmed the dual benefits of Aga2Tech’s PAA intervention make it an attractive option for poultry producers – particularly at a large scale.

He said supporting the livestock sector to build on advancements in tackling AMR is

crucial after recent reports projected that more than 39 million people could die from

antibiotic-resistant infections by 2050.

“There’s huge potential for our viable alternative to antibiotic treatment in broilers to

be extended to other parts of the poultry industry, as well as the pig sector, and is

cheap enough to be applied around the world - including in emerging economies,”

adds Mr Fellows.

“We believe we can make a pivotal difference in reducing the spread of AMR and