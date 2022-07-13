A retirement yard for horses, set up by Faye Wheldon, has celebrated its tenth anniversary as it turns out there is quite the need for what she has dubbed “a nursing home for horses”.

She was inspired by her family pony Bonnie, who as she aged required extra levels of care in her twilight years.

And if she did, thought Mrs Wheldon, there may be other horses across the county that do too.

Faye Wheldon had ridden as a youngster but had a bad fall which led to her pursuing the academic side of the horse industry and business which she says she enjoys more than riding.

So Bonnie’s View, set in 100 acres rolling field and countryside in the village of Pockley, around 12 miles from Helmsley came to be.

It now looks after 20 horses who range from racing, show-jumping and heavy work backgrounds and range from teenagers to their 30s.

She said: “It took off more than I thought and has been really popular. I have a waiting list with horses in Hong Kong, Dubai and Ireland.”

Owners can pay for different levels of care and input but generally the horses are put out each morning, fed and groomed and brought back in at night. Some are out 24 hours, some stay in during the winter and they are put out in groups that are suitable to age and ability.

In the evening there are even cameras in each of the stables that allow owners to watch their horses from anywhere in the world.

Although there is space for more horses, she keeps it at 20 so she can dedicate her time fully to the horses that are already at the yard.

Mrs Wheldon said: “They retire at different times, some are teenage, some are in their 30s, it is a complete range. I really don’t like that they are turned out individually. At this kind of age they don’t want to be in a massive herd but definitely don’t want to be by themselves.”

“It is the hardest part of livery to run because it is a bit like a nursing home with the mental conditions. I live on site and it can be 24 hour care, or 48 hours when you have a poorly one. It is full on and a lifestyle not work.

“We have some real characters, the more the better, but especially at that kind of age

“As long as they have just a year with me, it has been the best year. People say it must be hard when you lose them and it is, but it is really reassuring to know you have given them an amazing time.”

Bonnie’s View is an addition to the family farm, Mrs Wheldon lives at with her husband Barry and his parents.

The couple met at agricultural college when she was studying equine science.