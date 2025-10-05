Hear the success stories of women in farming sector

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Women In Farming Network’s event on October 14 at Lodge Farm, Cundall, near Boroughbridge, comes amid rising concerns over pressures women in the industry are facing, including financial pressures, long working hours and isolation.

An Exeter University study in 2023 found the stresses of balancing childcare, caring responsibilities and non-farming work, gender inequalities within agriculture and, in some cases, domestic violence and rural crime, were exacerbating mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The university’s academics have recently launched a further study with farming charity The Farming Community Network which aims to better understand the physical and mental health of women working in agriculture – including potential stressors in farming and barriers to seeking support.

Kathryn Bumby, who will offer insights into The Yorkshire Pasta Company.

The findings will offer insights into the aspects of farming that women find most positive and the types of challenges they might encounter, as well as their experiences of accessing appropriate healthcare and suggestions for further support.

The Women In Farming Network is an initiative of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, which is funded by farming charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The Autumn Gathering is sponsored by Barclays, Savills and HECK Food and organisers say it represents a chance for rural women to “meet up, be inspired, forge new connections and renew friendships”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event’s organisers said all in farming would be welcome to hear farmers Helen Stanier and Louise Day, and The Yorkshire Pasta Company’s Kathryn Bumby will offer insights into their business journeys.

Louise Day, who runs New Sheepfold Farm at Ingleby Greenhow.

Louise Day runs New Sheepfold Farm at Ingleby Greenhow in the North York Moors National Park alongside her husband Mark, combining traditional beef and sheep farming, native and rare breeds, with award-winning diversification projects. From luxury farm-stay accommodation to an innovative vending shop supplying home-reared beef and lamb, Louise has built a business that celebrates local food, rural heritage and sustainable farming.

Dairy farmer Helen Stanier farms with her family near York having returned home 12 years ago following a career in food retail. Helen manages 500 pedigree Jersey cows and in 2017, she took the bold step to process their own milk - Greyleys Jersey Milk – for on-farm milk vending machines and wholesale milk deliveries to local cafés and restaurants. Helen is also a member of the national NFU Dairy Board.

Farmer’s daughter Kathryn Bumby is the founder of premium British pasta outfit, The Yorkshire Pasta Company, based near Malton. The mother-of-two identified a gap in the market for British-made pasta and has creating an award-winning artisan brand by combining authentic traditional techniques learnt in Italy with a planet-friendly ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Gray, Chair of the Yorkshire Rural Support Network said: “All three of our speakers have in common an incredible entrepreneurial spirit that has driven them to make bold, brilliant business decisions.”