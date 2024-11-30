Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, during the sharp 17 degree descent into Grosmont from the main Pickering to Whitby road, it's immediately becomes apparent the village in fact dates just from the 19th century.

Dotted along Eskdaleside, Fair Head Lane and Front Street are stone-built detached and terraced properties, with far-reaching views of surrounding farmland, built to house those who moved there in the early Victorian period.

For centuries the area had been unnamed, featuring a pot pourri of cottages and farmhouses, until George Stephenson's Whitby to Pickering railway line was routed up the Esk Valley and through a hill where a rich seam of the ironstone was discovered during tunneling.

Grosmont, North Yorkshire.

In the preceding years, merchants in Whitby had wanted to address the decline of the shipbuilding and whaling industries and replicate the success of the Stockton and Darlington Railway as the town continued to suffer from poor land transport connections with its surrounding boggy moorland.

Initially the line, one of the country’s first, having been constructed on the cheap was unsuitable for steam locomotives and passengers were pulled along the rails in carriages by horses, terminated at beside the river, a site which at the time was simply known as Tunnel.

The settlement that sprung up beside the tunnel and a huge industrial complex dedicated to mining and exporting the sedimentary rock was renamed Grosmont after a 200-acre 13th Century priory established by Grandmontine monks, one of the lesser-known and most austere of the monastic orders of the Middle Ages.

While the railway has left its indelible mark on Grosmont, there are no visible reminders of the priory, possibly because the order was dedicated to creating small priories of monks who lived in complete poverty in remote locations.

However, within a decade of the railway line opening, ‘Railway King’ George Hudson had overseen major improvements to the line, including a bigger tunnel in Grosmont and by the 1860s the village became an important railway junction when Hudson built a line from Teesside.

A huge industrial complex dedicated to mining and exporting the sedimentary rock sprung up in what is now a large car park on the west of the village beside the Esk.

At the height of the boom, nearly 1,000 tonnes of pig iron were produced a week from the ironworks. Moss-covered remains of buildings from the complex which was demolished more than 130 years ago are still evident in the car park.

A 3D metallic model of the industrial plant in the car park and the remains of the complex’s overhead conveyor, which transported ore extracted from one of the three nearby mines to the smelter, give a sense of the enormity of the complex.

The colossal pillars stand beside steps leading from the car park, past a green area near the public toilets featuring a sculpture created from old bike parts spelling out the village's name, to the heart of Grosmont, where stands the imposing family-run Station Tavern.

One of the first of the properties built in the village following the ironstone discovery. Other listed properties beside it include a lengthy range of buildings which were used as workshops and as a smithy.

The station itself is striking, with brick and timber buildings, white painted fencing, an impressive signalman's box and black signals towering over the platforms. The clock beside the waiting rooms and ticket office looks like its been hanging since George Hudson’s improvements, but was recovered from Northallerton station.

It’s beautifully maintained by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway preservation society, which reopened the line in 1973 and now carrying more than 350,000 passengers a year, is the country’s most popular heritage line.

The station, restored to replicate a British Railways station of the 1960s, forms the northern limit of traffic on the line although from 2007 the railway society have been allowed to run trains through to Whitby.

Regular steam and diesel services run between Pickering and Grosmont, with an additional service running from Grosmont to Whitby on the Esk Valley Railway line during summer months. It’s not just railway aficionados in the village though. A steady stream of visitors in Grosmont are passing through on the 182-mile Coast to Coast walking trail.

Visitors can't stop taking photos of the scene which has not changed much since early Victorian times. It's like a film set. So much so in 2021, Harrison Ford dusted down his fedora to film scenes for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny there.

Within yards, on the opposite side of a level crossing, other listed buildings include what proudly boasts itself to be the country's first independent cooperative shop alongside premises which have been used as a private members club and a store for model railway enthusiasts.

Formerly the Tunnel Inn, the Cooperative premises, which now serves as a post office and convenience store for villagers as well as the flocks of visitors who descend on the village, had stables for horses that worked the early railway before the days of steam. The shop is still run as an independent cooperative with members receiving a dividend of up to five per cent of sales.