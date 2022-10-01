The thriving network is supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and its flagship annual event will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on the Great Yorkshire Showground on Tuesday October 11.

Boots & Heels podcast co-hosts, Lizzie McLaughlin and Becca Wilson are among the guest speakers. Since last year, the northern ladies have been bridging the gap between farmers and non-farmers with their podcasts on topical issues, showing how people from different backgrounds can both find a foothold and maintain their place in this diverse and exciting industry.

Joanne Nicholson of Little Seed Field near Ripon, also joins the line-up. She lives with her husband and two young boys on their family dairy farm and will explain how she ‘fell through the trap door’ into the agricultural world and now runs her own diversification business with a passion for sustainable farming and rural enterprise.

Kate Dale, is co-ordinator of the Women in Farming Network which is meeting later this month. The gathering will hear from inspirational women working within the farming sector.

Andrea Morrison is an international transformational coach, mentor, writer, TEDx speaker and columnist for The Yorkshire Post. Andrea joins the panel to share reflections from her work with high achieving and ambitious businesses and professionals.

Kate Dale, Co-ordinator of the Women in Farming Network said: “Our Autumn Gathering will be a day of information, challenge and celebration. An exciting panel of guests will share fascinating and unique stories about their interesting career journeys, and supportive tips around achieving a healthy work-life balance will empower and uplift at a time of immense change, challenge and opportunity within the agricultural industry.”

Rural land agents Savills will provide a rural update about farm and environment grant schemes, natural capital, and planning, and will be on hand to offer advice and practical support for established and fledgling farming and rural businesses. National Farmers’ Union President Minette Batters will also address the event by a specially recorded video message.

Elizabeth Nelson, Rural Director at Savills, said: “Savills are delighted to continue long-standing support for the Yorkshire Women in Farming network. This will be another hugely inspirational and empowering day, bringing many rural Yorkshire businesswomen together to enjoy a talented line up of speakers sharing their expertise and an invaluable networking opportunity.

“Women have always been integral to farming and rural businesses and communities, but it is incredibly positive to witness changes in the sector and exciting to see more young women front and centre in their own right. Support and collaboration is so important in these times and the momentum of Women in Farming in Yorkshire provides a powerful open gateway to knowledge, connections and friendship”.

The Women In Farming Network brings together rural women from across the county in the spirit of personal and professional development and support.

It was created in 2013 following requests from women living and working on farms and related industries.

