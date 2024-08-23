How a crematorium and a Yorkshire sheep farm are working together
Lelley Fields Crematorium, which is operated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, has partnered with the charity in a new initiative.
The crematorium, in Holderness, contains expansive open spaces, serene ponds, and wildflower meadows, for moments of quiet reflection and commemoration.
The ongoing maintenance of these grounds is crucial, especially during this time of year.
The wildflower meadows need to be cut, to ensure their regrowth for the following year.
Now, as part of the service’s commitment to the community and the environment,Lelley Fields has donated the upcoming harvest of hay from its meadows to The Sheep Sanctuary, in Thorngumbald.
The hay will provide much-needed bedding and winter fodder for the sanctuary's residents, effectively reducing waste and supporting the local charity.
Lelley Fields encourages local wildlife to use the site through the provision of bird and bat nesting boxes, as well as composting floral tributes for the benefit of the crematorium gardens.
The Sheep Sanctuary rescues and looks after sheep and goats, including orphaned lambs.
It also educates the public on the animals and bring lambs to care homes and schools, for pet therapy.
Crematorium Manager Christine Walker-Kelley said: “We are delighted to support this local charity by donating hay from the meadows atLelley Fields Crematorium.
"It’s a wonderful way to give back to the community, help the environment, and contribute to thewell-being of animals in need.”
Jackie Walton, Manager of Sanctuary Sheep, said it was a fabulous link up.
She said “We’re very grateful for the kind donation from Lelley Fields, which will support our sheep over the coming year.
"We welcome everyone to our fayre and car boot sale on August 25, for a family day out, and to learn more about the sanctuary’s work.”
There will also be vintage vehicles, craft stalls, a bouncy castles and much more for people of all ages. Ms Walton moved from Bradford to Drax near Selby.
She said she is delighted with the sanctuary which was founded 15 years ago.
She said she did not have a background of caring for livestock but she found it rewarding.
It is a passion of hers, she says, and she is pleased with the community support.
Ms Walton, who is a part-time cleaner, said: “We got charity status during lockdown and we run pet therapy visits to schools and nursing homes and the like.”
The link with the crematorium came after a funeral.
She spoke with people at the crematirium and discovered they could help by donating hay.
"We have 65 sheep and 12 goats and it is hard work but it is our passion,” she said.
“We have an open day and the community gets involved and offers a lot of help and support.
"Everybody loves lambs!”
"This involvement with Lelley Fields is fantastic. We are delighted. It means such a lot to us.”
For more information and to contact the sanctuary email: [email protected].
