How combining solar power with agriculture can help crop yields

Researchers, led by the University of Sheffield, have found using the same land for both solar energy production and agriculture can generate low-carbon electricity, improve crop yields and reduce water loss

The method, known as agrivoltaics, offers a sustainable solution to the pressing challenges of food insecurity, water scarcity, and energy poverty

By shading crops with solar panels, agrivoltaics creates a microclimate helping certain plants, like beans and maize, to thrive whilst needing less water irrigation

Agrivoltaics can also provide a reliable source of clean energy for rural communities

Combining solar power production with agriculture can significantly boost crop yields, conserve water and generate low-carbon electricity for areas particularly vulnerable to climate change, a new study has shown.

The study revealed agrivoltaics - the practice of using the same land for farming and to produce solar electricity - leads to greater crop yields with less water than crops grown in open fields.

The international team, led by Sheffield scientists, found certain crops, such as maize, Swiss chard and beans, thrived under the partial shade provided by solar panels.

The shade also helped to reduce water loss through evaporation, leading to more efficient water usage. Additionally, rainwater harvested from the panels could be used to supplement irrigation needs.

Senior author of the study, Professor Sue Hartley from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences, said: “Imagine a future where farms are powered by clean energy and crops are more resilient to climate change. Agrivoltaics can make this vision a reality by offering a sustainable solution to the pressing challenges of food insecurity, water scarcity, and energy poverty. By shading crops with solar panels, we created a microclimate that helped certain crops produce more, but they were also better able to survive heat waves and the shade helped conserve water, which is crucial in a region severely threatened by climate change.”

Beyond increased crop yields and water conservation, the study showed agrivoltaics can also provide a reliable source of clean energy for rural communities. Off-grid solar power systems can power homes, businesses, and agricultural equipment, improving the quality of life for many.

Lead author of the study, Dr Richard Randle-Boggis, who conducted the research at the University of Sheffield and is now a research scientist at SINTEF, said: “By combining solar panels and farming, we were able to get more from the land. This multifunctional approach shows the potential of agrivoltaics to boost food production and clean electricity generation while reducing the need for irrigation. However, it's important to remember that one size doesn't fit all. We need to tailor these systems to specific locations, especially in hot and dry climates.”