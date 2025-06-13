How farmers' grass alternative plan started out as a chat in a pub
What started out as a bit of curiosity and conversation in the pub about using cocksfoot as an alternative to ryegrass, ended up being a funded project backed by the University of Leeds, the Innovative Farmers Network and an independent agronomist.
Since spring 2023, ten farmers across the region have been testing whether a cocksfoot ley is more resilient, requires less reseeding and fewer inputs than the more traditional and popular ryegrass-dominated ley.
Now, they are set to share their findings and experiences and are inviting other farmers and land managers to see the results in person and speak with the farmers involved at a farm walk event.
Fraser Hugill is one of the farmers taking part in the trial. He farms 400 acres of arable and livestock near Helmsley and is director of the Beef Shorthorn Association.
He admits initial scepticism about using cocksfoot has been replaced by hope after it withstood the wet conditions of spring 2024 and is now adapting to the drought-like conditions seen so far this year.
Mr Hugill said: “We have not got firm results yet, but over the next six months we will get a good feel and the event on June 16 will be key a sharing point.
“Our feeling is cocksfoot grass will come into its own the longer it goes on, it is a long-term grass. We are putting it up against a short-term grass which a lot of farmers use.
“In year one, ryegrass did better than cocksfoot. That was not a big shock but we are starting to see now, other farmers, they seem happier with it.
“Last year, I was not sure about it but this year I can see what this [cocksfoot] is doing.
“The last 12 to 18 months have been really challenging from a weather point of view, it has been from one extreme to another.”
Cocksfoot rarely, if ever, requires re-seeding and grows early in the season, giving farmers the potential to increase yields.
As well as being resilient and hardy, it is known to be a food source for caterpillars, a source of pollen for bees who often prefer cocksfoot to other wild flowers, a nesting site for small mammals and a habitat for amphibians and reptiles.
However, despite the potential of cocksfoot, it is not widely available in commercial grass mixes.
A spokesperson from Innovative Farmers said: “Cocksfoot has often been highlighted as valuable from both a productivity and environmental perspective.
"However, its use in herbal leys is very limited – perhaps because it does not typically require reseeding and is therefore of limited commercial interest to seed companies.”
All farms in the trial are growing cocksfoot for grazing and silage purposes, but contend with different geological and weather conditions and use land in different rotations from one year to the next.
Three are based in the Howardian Hills around the Yorkshire Wolds and the Vale of York, while seven others are in the North York Moors National Park.
Even when the funding for the project comes to an end in December, it is likely the farmers will continue the trial, which was made possible by the Innovative Farmers Network.
The Role of Cocksfoot in Diverse Leys: Field Lab Farm Walk event is being held on June 16, 10.30am to 3.30pm. It will be at High Crookleith Farm, Chop Gate and hosted by Stuart and Helen Beeforth, one of the other ten farms involved in the field lab. They have a 375-acre tenanted farm with additional rented land and run a herd of 35 cows including bulling heifers and 450 ewes.
