How my Yorkshire accent almost got me into trouble in America - Julian Norton

Partly, because of the importance the state was expected to have in the US elections last November (although this turned out to be rather a damp squib).

But also, because there is a small village just outside Bath which shares the same name, through which I pass when visiting my sons at university.

There is an excellent petrol station there which is the perfect place to refill for the long journey home.

The Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton

For me, Pennsylvania (the US, East Coast one) holds some fond memories because I spent a month at the Vet school in the penultimate year of veterinary studies.

VHUP (Veterinary Hospital University of Pennsylvania) was a wonderful place to learn. In the happy days when the USA welcomed people from foreign lands, they encouraged students from all over the world for short term “externships”.

There were no fees for tuition, just a flight and some very basic accommodation to pay for, in a huge hostel which seemed to scrape the sky and had spectacular views over the other tall buildings of this special city. I arrived with a good deal of trepidation.

Until this time, every bit of extramural veterinary education that I had undertaken had been in the UK, almost all of it in Yorkshire.

So, it was something of a culture shock. I’d never seen a gunshot wound in a dog or a cat. And the thoroughness of the testing!

Some patients had so many blood tests performed, they actually became anaemic. The daily deterioration in blood count seemed to perplex some clinicians, as they pushed on with the obligatory minimum of four samples a day.

I spent half my time in the emergency department, literally flapping my white coat like Dr Carter in ER. The rest of my sojourn was spent in the medical department, the main perpetrators of the blood-letting.

We did 14-hour shifts, twelve working followed by a full two-hour seminar, analysing the day’s cases.

One evening, there was a heated debate between one of the pre-eminent US clinicians and a guy called Des, who hailed from the North East of England, about “do we treat the patient or do we treat its blood parameters?”

I can still remember the details and nuances of the discussion to this day.

One of my patients was a Doberman called Sabrina. She was suffering from an unusual condition, which had not been fully diagnosed.

The young, confident but slightly maverick vet in charge (think Dr Ross, from ER) thought she had an idiosyncratic reaction to a drug which the previous vet had prescribed. It sounded unlikely, but nobody could think of any other reasons for Sabrina’s mysterious signs.

My joke that she might be a “teenage witch” fell upon deaf ears at ward rounds on the first evening. But I helped nurture her back to health and I formed a pleasant relationship with her owners, who I had to phone each evening with a progress report.

On the last day of her stay at the VHUP, I called with another update. As the phone rang, I rummaged amongst the paperwork to remind myself of her owner’s surname. I was too slow and couldn’t find it before they picked up.

“Oh, hello. It’s Julian Norton from VHUP. Is that Sabrina’s dad?” I asked, in my English/Yorkshire accent.

Either my turn of phrase or my accent was misunderstood by Sabrina’s worried dad, who was hanging to every single word of the progress report.

“Oh my god,” he exclaimed. “I need to get my wife. Honey, Sabrina’s DEAD!”

It took many minutes of explaining to confirm their beloved Doberman wasn’t actually DEAD, but perfectly healthy and ready to go home that afternoon.