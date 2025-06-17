Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrison’s Sustainable Farm Network is driving significant change by offering both bespoke support for food producers as well as smart data and action on the ground.

The 20 per cent emissions reduction is particularly important given agriculture’s contribution of an estimated 12 per cent of total UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2022.

From 1990 to 2022 total UK agricultural greenhouse gas emissions only decreased by 12 per cent, a drop which has been attributed to reductions in livestock numbers and use of manufactured fertilisers.

Over the same 32-year period UK emissions intensities from cattle, dairy and pigs all showed declining trends, decreasing by four per cent, 22 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

Sheep emissions intensity fluctuated over this period, and in 2022 was five per cent higher than in 1990.

Given Morrison’s remarkable results just over a year after its scheme’s launch, it’s a little mystifying why all the major food retailers are not running similar schemes.

Last year’s Farm Practices Survey indicated some 58 per cent of farmers in England thought it important to consider greenhouse gases when making farm business decisions, so schemes such as the Sustainable Farming Network could help retailers attract suppliers.

Surely stocking more local produce is a carbon cutting no-brainer for supermarkets, particularly given the increasing popularity of the region’s farm shops.

However, most Yorkshire farmers would agree that their paramount consideration to ensure a sustainable industry, and thereby food security, is getting a fair price for their produce.

This has become an even more pressing issue given proposed tax policies and uncertainty surrounding support payments.

Many producers are small-scale enterprises operating largely in isolation while large-scale retailers and processors are able to wield their market power without taking into consideration the damaging impacts to farm businesses.

In a recent letter from 46 Labour MPs to the major supermarkets it was claimed some farming businesses were making as little as one pence profit on some sales to retailers.

The politicians claimed the biggest six supermarket chains could absorb offering higher prices to farmers having made £5bn profit last year, at the same time a 200-acre family farm would typically generate £27,300 after expenses and taxes.