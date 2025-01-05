How Yorkshire farmer will be using drones to become more sustainable

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Meadley, who runs a family farm near Driffield and is also an agricultural business consultant, said being among 170 farms selected from 500 for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board-led (ADHB) Environmental Baseline Pilot would yield key data for his land from which to launch improvements.

During the initiative UAV aerial surveying specialists Bluesky will use LiDAR scanning to estimate above-ground carbon stocks and provide run-off water maps.

The scanning, to be undertaken using a plane or drone, will provide fresh insights and detailed terrain data by measuring the height of both the terrain and any above-ground features, such as hedges and trees.

Drones are to be used to gain fresh insights about the environmental impact of farms.

Farms taking part in the project range across the beef, lamb, dairy, pork and arable sectors.

The aim is to create the opportunity for a nationwide standardised data set across the beef and lamb, cereals and oilseeds, dairy and pork sectors.

AHDB said this would bring integrity to the industry and enable more accurate reporting of emissions and the environmental impact of agriculture.

AHDB environment director Chris Gooderham said: “We are pleased to have confirmed the 170 farms, out of 500 that applied to be part of the project.

"The start of LiDAR measurements marks an important first step of the pilot in beginning to understand the environmental credential of the farms taking part.”

Mr Meadley said: “I am looking forward to getting some independent data, figures and values on my farms environmental credentials. From carbon to habitats hoping we’ll see where we are doing well and where we can improve.

"Our farm was part of the first phase (2014 to 2017) and the three years as Driffield, East Yorkshire Monitor Farm were great. I am hoping the continued involvement with the AHDB in this pilot will put us in the best possible place to navigate the future – in these increasingly testing times.

“I hope in the future there will be a premium for food produced in an environmentally sustainable way for which we need to know the baseline to measure any improvements. I really want to get a handle on the figures behind what we are doing and plan to do on the farm.

"I want to help make the farm more sustainable for the future in terms of crop production, the environment and profitability. I can measure crops and finances; I hope the pilot will help me measure the environment."

Sam Ward, from Lincolnshire Pork Com, said while he was aware his pig enterprise was likely to show a positive volume of carbon emissions, getting a baseline through the pilot would be key to tackling the issue.