How Yorkshire farms can benefit as staycation boom looks set to stay

According to figures from booking platform Pitchup.com – Europe’s largest outdoor accommodation provider – searches for camping, glamping and caravaning on farms were up 266 per cent in July this year compared to July 2023.

The growing popularity of agritourism is also being felt at the farm gate with one dairy farmer having achieved £140,000 in bookings so far this year – double the revenue the campsite had generated by the same point last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitchup.com’s most popular pop-up farm campsite, operating under the new 60-day Permitted Development Regulations (PDR), has so far taken £63,000 in bookings, also trouncing last year’s sales.

Demand for UK farm-based holidays is continuing to surge, with searches for camping, glamping, and caravaning on working farms up by 266% according to the latest figures from Pitchup.com.

But Pitchup.com founder Dan Yates said the number of pop-up sites listed on the platform was down 10 per cent so far this year compared to last and that farmers could be missing out on a growing opportunity to generate significant extra revenue from little extra work.

He said: “The pandemic sparked a resurgence of interest in holidaying in the British countryside and...the impact of that is continuing to endure.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in the agritourism sector, which has grown year-on-year since the pandemic, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, the opposite is true. Our farm filter has seen a 266 per cent increase in use this year compared to last, meaning thousands of people are wanting to spend their holidays on working farms. For those farms capitalising on tourism, the sector is delivering big returns which are increasingly becoming a vital part of the farm business mix. And there’s huge potential in the marketplace for new entrants to get involved.”

Mr Yates said UK holidaymakers were still eager to visit the British countryside despite foreign destinations having been accessible again for more than three years.

“Rumours of the staycation’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Farmers and landowners continue to be in a unique position to capitalise on this and help meet the rising demand. Not only will this provide extra income for their businesses, it plays an increasingly important role in creating sustainable rural communities as tourists spend in the local area.”

Mr Yates added that setting up a camping site is one of the quickest, easiest and cheapest forms of farm diversification, yet still has the potential to generate significant extra income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most back-to-basics temporary sites often only need running water and toilets to operate, but generate on average around £13,000 per season.

In England, there is potential to earn far higher sums without the farmer or landowner needing to apply for extra planning permission via PDR pop-up campsites.