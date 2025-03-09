Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a case of cheers to ten years,” explains Maisie Bulmer, who is chairwoman of the Ryedale District of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The last few tickets, along with sponsorship opportunities, are up for grabs for the event on March 22 at York Racecourse.

Now 26, Maisie was just 16 when she found a walnut-sized lump in her neck and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the lymph system.

Maisie Bulmer, who is organising a charity ball to thank organisations which have helped her through her cancer battle.

About seven per cent of all cancers in children and teens are non-Hodgkin lymphomas and the disease is significantly less common in teenage girls compared to boys, with studies showing that non-Hodgkin lymphoma in children and adolescents is generally two to three times more prevalent in males than females.

The Lymphoma Action charity says most non-Hodgkin lymphomas in young people are high-grade, which often respond well to treatment and are very likely to go into remission with the right treatment.

Three relapses for Maisie resulted in a bone marrow transplant, but unfortunately medication during the operation permanently damaged her kidneys.

After a gruelling five years on dialysis she received a kidney transplant in 2022, through a donor found on the Anthony Nolan register.

“Money raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, Anthony Nolan and Kidney Research Yorkshire who have all been amazing to me and so many thousands of others over the years,” said Maisie, whose family staged a similar fundraising ball ten years ago.

Despite plenty of health-related hurdles along the way, Maisie studied at Bishop Burton College and now has a career she loves with Chippindale Foods Ltd, which is part of the Myton Food Group.

“I oversee the production of 23 laying hen producers - with just short of one million hens – across Cumbria, Carlisle and North East England with the eggs going into Morrisons supermarkets,” said Maisie.

The Bulmer family, of Wellfield Farm, Salton, near Malton, are renowned for their livestock; especially Suffolk sheep which they have been breeding and showing for over 90 years.

Maisie’s mum Wendy, together with her older sister Rosie Wall, are busy selling the last few tickets, priced at £60 each, for the black-tie ball.

The event includes a three-course dinner and dancing. They are also keen to speak to businesses willing to sponsor or donate raffle prizes.

“Maisie is a big advocate of people getting registered through Anthony Nolan for bone marrow, along with organ donation and giving blood,” said Wendy.

