Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howden Show holds a very special place in both Anna Longthorp and Angela Martinson’s hearts, both local ladies who have attended their local show all their lives.

Anna is chair of the Howden Show committee and Angela is this year’s honorary president. For Angela it is bound to be an emotional day too, as her husband Colin, who was an agricultural contractor, passed away in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grew up with Howden Show,” says Angela. “Everybody went to Howden Show from all the neighbouring villages, mine being Eastrington. You probably hadn’t seen some people since the previous year’s show. That was the fun of it all.

Howden Show

“Colin and I were at school together. He loved the show and I remember his family used to host their famous Howden Show tea, after the show.

“As a young girl in the 50s and 60s I remember having a ‘day out’ at Howden Show where everybody got dressed up, walked around the ground, watched the events in the main ring, went in the marquees to see the baking, the flowers, the vegetables and of course looked at the decadent cards placed on the winning entries to see if we happened to know a winner.

“Eventually I was old enough to have a go and submitted my own entries in the miniature garden and wildflower classes for children, but whatever was on display, Howden Show was all about who you met whilst walking around, catching up with people you hadn’t seen for ages and in some cases not since the last Howden Show, and then walking around again. It was, and still is, always the people that make it in every sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The show has changed through the years. Not everybody is interested in horses or animals but might be interested in a climbing wall or somebody doing acrobatics on horseback. The show committee does a fantastic job continually seeking to capture the mood of the people who come and changing with the times. It’s about Howden and our community.”

Howden Show Preview. Anna Longthorp (left) the chairman of Howden Show and Angela Martinson the President of the show, pictured at Howden Minster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Anna has been chair since 2020 and is a farmer and local business owner in Howden too, running Anna’s Happy Kitchen on the outskirts of town, on the road that runs to her family’s farm in Burland.

“Howden Show and other local agricultural shows have always been a big part of farming life and our show remains loyal to its agricultural roots,” says Anna. “Coming to the show was a big part of my growing up, taking part with a pony or my dogs.

“In my case it was just a matter of taking part. I think I’d maybe get handed something like the rosette for sixth place when I’d have been five or six years old and would have shown our old dog Shona, a black labrador. When I got into ponies and when the show was over two days the horses were a much bigger part of it with showjumping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna says the importance of the show to the community was never more highlighted recently than in 2022.

“That show was our first since coming out of Covid because we’d had to cancel for both 2020 and 2021, so it had been three years.

"Just seeing people coming together that some hadn’t seen since the last show and seeing the kids getting dressed in fancy dress that some had never had the opportunity to do because of the years we missed was great.

“Howden Show is all about family and community and is very much a rural show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have our well supported commercial cattle classes with local butcher and Selby livestock market director Phil Parkin in charge; we also have Peter Ellis and his family’s Skylark Rare Breeds of sheep, including their all-conquering Lincoln Longwool pedigrees, which will be shown at the Great Yorkshire Show once again by himself and his grandsons Samuel and Benjamin; and we have Ian Prentice of Nanny Goat Farm with Ian’s Mobile Farm.

“It’s an opportunity for those who live in the town to get up close and personal with the animals, check out the other exhibits, take a look at vintage tractors and enjoy a taste of something different in the countryside. This year, falconry on horseback.

“Our committee are all doers. We just want everyone to have a good time, meet up and hopefully some might learn a bit more about farming. One of our main challenges is getting volunteers, like many shows. We have about 12-14 in our meetings, but we’re always interested in anyone who wants to join us.”

Anna says that the show is always also interested in encouraging new ideas in the area and as such it offers grants to individuals and organisations of up to £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The grants awarded must be spent on projects that meet Howden Agricultural & Horticultural Show’s charitable objective of promotion or advancement, for the benefit of the public, of agriculture, horticulture, countryside and rural pursuits. So it covers a wide range of activities. Anyone who is interested should at least contact us at Howden Show, either through our website or social media pages to find out more, but we want to help.

“We have awarded many grants over the years and we are looking forward to giving encouragement to further new ideas in the future. All of the full details about applying are in this year’s show programme too.

Angela and Anna both run successful food establishments in Howden. In addition to Anna’s Happy Kitchen, Angela is the owner of Ginger’s Ice Cream Parlour in Highgate House, Hailgate, which she took over two and a half years ago.

Angela is Howden to her core.