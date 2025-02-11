Humble snowdrop paves the way for spring bulbs such as daffodils and tulips

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But unlike its bigger spring brethren, it is forgotten as soon as its flowering days are over. Whereas tall flowers leave behind the problem of tatty foliage, the snowdrop (Galanthus) becomes inconspicuous after the last flower fades.

The thoughtful gardener will, however, never forget anything which can put on a brave face when winter is doing her worst. And in a few weeks, that same thoughtful gardener may well be preparing to plant even more snowdrops.

Strange though it may seem, clumps of Galanthus bulbs, lifted and planted immediately after they have finished flowering, will fare far better than the wrinkled, dry bulbs which are offered for sale in autumn.

The humble snowdrop.

Snowdrops like shady spots; under trees, in grass, but they are capable of growing and thriving just about anywhere as long as the soil is fertile and free-draining.

Like all bulbs, they are self-contained cannibals, feeding on the goodness from their own foliage.

So, after flowering, they should be left alone until the leaves have yellowed. Cut them down early and the quality and quantity of next year’s show will be diminished.

And if you haven’t any snowdrops in your own garden, there are numerous places throughout Yorkshire which are throwing open their doors so the paying public can feast their eyes on superb examples of snowdrop collections. Beningbrough Hall, Burnby Hall, Goldsborough Hall, Fountains Abbey and Studley Hall are just a few worthy of a visit.

Pruning

Do you want a plant for its flowers or for the brilliant colour of its stems?

Well, with Cornus alba, the dogwood, the vast majority of gardeners plump for the second option because it’s worth losing the blooms for the stunning colour that’s produced in winter on those bare stems.

C alba ‘Elegantissima’ has pale green and white variegated foliage, which, in itself, is highly attractive, but come late autumn, when those leaves have fallen, and the true beauty of the plant is revealed. Like its close relative, C alba ‘Spatheii’, its stems are an in-your-eye red.

And for an even bigger blaze of colour, there’s ‘Westonbirt’, considered by some to be the boldest and the best for lighting up a drab winter’s day.

Alternatively, if crimson isn’t the king of your colours, plant C stolonifera ‘Flaviramea’ whose foliage turns yellow before falling in autumn to reveal yellow stems.

To make the most of your dogwoods for winter splendour, you have to sacrifice the blooms which appear on two-year-old wood. The key to encouraging those blazing stems is to hard prune every spring. Farewell flowers, hello a multitude of colourful canes.

But if they’re to continue to delight the eye, they have to be encouraged to produce plenty of strong, new growth, because it’s that which gives all the colour.

Dogwoods aren’t too picky about the soil in which they grow, which is why they are often planted where many shrubs would struggle to flourish. But it will pay to give them a decent growing medium by adding plenty of well-rotted compost.

Dogwoods prefer full sun but they will still grow well in partial shade, although they may not be as colourful. Plenty of good light usually guarantees plenty of vibrant stems.

Plane

Now to something a bit on the larger side…

It’s a hard life being tree. You are always under attack – from man and his chainsaw, acid rain and numerous pests, pathogens and pestilences.

Towards the end of the last century elms were hammered into near-oblivion; more recently, ash has become the target of a pernicious two-fold attack from a fungal disease and a beetle named the emerald ash borer, and now the stately plane is threatened – perhaps with extinction.

Platanus x acerifolia is a tree whose blotchy bark could well have been the inspiration for the camouflage kit of the British Army.

It tends to be called the London plane because it was widely planted along the streets of the capital where it is more or less impervious to pollution.

Look at a mature specimen and it will have been pollarded - younger branches will have been lopped off to above head height. After pollarding is carried out for the first time, it is then repeated, at intervals varying from one year upwards, depending on the how much space is available for the tree.

Platanus x acerifolia is also a common sight in many Mediterranean countries where it can grow to a height of 120ft.

This is a big tree with the lobed leaves common to the Platanus family, but it is that flaking bark which is so eye-catching.

Now, however, the planes of Europe are being targeted by a canker that prevents trees from moving water around their enormous bulks. The first signs of trouble are leaves going grey and orange but remaining on trees; the treatment is drastic – the chain saw, because there is no known cure for the disease.