'I want to pass my Yorkshire farm down to my son - but the Government has thrown me a curveball'

Poskitts produces 50,000 tonnes of carrots, 9,000 tonnes of parsnips and 540,000 pumpkins per year as well as potatoes, swede and arable.

“It has been easy in terms of getting crops planted but we desperately need rain to get germination and growth,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“We are irrigating but used more than we would at this time of year. It will affect our harvest later. Cereals are affected, there is less grass.

Guy Poskitt pictured on his farm at Kellington, near Goole. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Maize has just been sown. We are still sowing carrots and peas but struggling with germination.

“Potatoes have gone in really well and have potential to do well but if we don’t get rain it will be a monumental disaster.

“We have gone from one extreme to the other. Climate change is what it is. Hot, cold, wet, windy and for more prolonged periods of weather.

"I am worried about the drought but we have to keep going forward, we have to get on with it.”

Guy turns 62 this month and wants to pass the business to his sons but says the “government has thrown a curveball”.

“We are custodians of the countryside and it is a lifestyle job. If you have to pay all these taxes, you will have no money to invest in business.

"I worry about it hugely and just hope I live long enough to be able to avoid the situation.

“SFI is totally unfair. What it has done is set one farmer off against the other because one got his application in before the other one.