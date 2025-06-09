Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A raft of challenges thrown at the farming sector in the last year has left its community at breaking point says Rebecca Wilson, a sheep and arable farmer.

Weather, industry and politics have polarised the sector. Cuts to payments and agriculture budgets leave little incentive for the next generation.

“We’re being pushed for everything – sustainability, innovation, investment – to be told by prominent people to do more with less,” she said. “We simply can’t. I don’t want to be unenthusiastic.

Young farmer Rebecca Wilson with her jack russell Ralph on the family farm, Hundayfield Farm at Marton cum Grafton near York.

"I am 29, have come back to the family farm and want to farm for the rest of my life, otherwise I would not have left a decent job, but the enthusiasm to farm has been zapped out of us.

“If you said ‘would you leave university with an unrelated degree to pursue a career in agriculture right now’ – probably not. That is being privileged of having a farm in the family for five generations.

“If I question that, imagine people desperate to buy a farm or who need to scale up to make it viable but can’t afford to. What an absolute travesty.”

It comes after of Open Farm Sunday - which took place this weekend (Jun 8) where farm gates are opened and the public are given a behind the scenes look at living and working on a farm.

Farmers feel and value public support, Ms Wilson added, but food prices and supermarkets don’t encourage consumers to buy local or British produce.