'I'm one of the most powerful young farmers in the country - but the enthusiasm is being zapped out of us'
A raft of challenges thrown at the farming sector in the last year has left its community at breaking point says Rebecca Wilson, a sheep and arable farmer.
Weather, industry and politics have polarised the sector. Cuts to payments and agriculture budgets leave little incentive for the next generation.
“We’re being pushed for everything – sustainability, innovation, investment – to be told by prominent people to do more with less,” she said. “We simply can’t. I don’t want to be unenthusiastic.
"I am 29, have come back to the family farm and want to farm for the rest of my life, otherwise I would not have left a decent job, but the enthusiasm to farm has been zapped out of us.
“If you said ‘would you leave university with an unrelated degree to pursue a career in agriculture right now’ – probably not. That is being privileged of having a farm in the family for five generations.
“If I question that, imagine people desperate to buy a farm or who need to scale up to make it viable but can’t afford to. What an absolute travesty.”
It comes after of Open Farm Sunday - which took place this weekend (Jun 8) where farm gates are opened and the public are given a behind the scenes look at living and working on a farm.
Farmers feel and value public support, Ms Wilson added, but food prices and supermarkets don’t encourage consumers to buy local or British produce.
She said: “To see government policy so at odds with what farmers want and consumers want, it seems staggering.”
