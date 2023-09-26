Incredible photos show dramatic rescue as calf is hauled out of old mine pit

Incredible photos show a calf in mid air after being hauled out of old mine pit it had fallen down.

The Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) were called to the scene to rescue the animal, who fell down an open pot near Malham, North Yorks.

The rescue team enlisted the help of a local vet, who sedated the animal.

Once sedated, slings were put round the calf's back legs and it was attached to the a fork lift truck.

Incredible photos show the animal in the air after being hauled from the hole, before being placed back on the ground.

Luckily, the calf has fully recovered from the incident which happened on Monday (September 11).

An UWFRA spokesperson said: "The calf was none the worse for its potholing experience and is now roaming the pastures once more. Thanks to the other farmers, Grassington Fire Station and Ripon Fire Station for their assistance."

