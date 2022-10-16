After a sensational summer hosting British Eventing’s International Youth Championships, Bishop Burton College was delighted to welcome riders of all ages to compete in Horse Trials again.

Combining dressage showjumping and cross country, riders were put through their paces in a challenging equestrian competition, regulated by British Eventing.

Featuring BE90, BE100 & Novice classes, including under 18 sections, a spokesperson for the Beverley based college said “it was a fantastic day” with some exceptional displays of horsemanship.

Action from the horse trials held at Bishop Burton last week.

Riders of all abilities competed from grassroots to international level, including individual gold winner at the World Championships, Yasmin Ingham.

Placing first in the Novice – Section E class on Goliath Du Loir, Yasmin, from the Ilse of Man is a rising star in the equestrian world. Her success at Bishop Burton follows in the wake of wins at a senior level at Burnham Market and Blenheim, a second at the Kentucky Three Day Event and her individual gold at the World Championships.

Also competing, was Bishop Burton student and star of the summer’s International Youth Championships, Lucy Copeland. After a fantastic performance in August, where she secured a double win in the BE90 Open under 18 Championship in the individual and team competition, the Business and Equine Academy student from Brandesburton in the East Riding, returned to compete on her mare Dernhatten Colour Code.

The cross country phase of the Horse Trials is held over Bishop Burton’s impressive course, which was only updated in last year after significant investment by the college.

One of the competitors at Bishop Burton negotiating a jump at last week's horse trials.

Designed by British Eventing Gold Course Builder and BE Silver Course Designer Joe Weller, the inviting and exhilarating course makes use of the undulating parkland at Bishop Burton through a mixture of permanent and portable fences.

Equine Centre Manager, Hannah Ward said: “It is always a huge pleasure to host horse trials here at Bishop Burton. We saw outstanding riding and sportsmanship from riders of all ages and abilities.

"It’s wonderful to see competitors enjoying Bishop Burton’s amazing facilities and the opportunity to compete on our brilliant cross-country course.”

Ms Ward went on to further express Bishop Burton’s gratitude for all the support the Horse Trials received.

Taking a leap of faith at Bishop Burton's horse trials last weekend.

She added: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported the Horse Trials. From the competitors through their membership and entries, to the amazing volunteers, contractors and trade stands who make the Horse Trials such an attractive event in the northern calendar.

“Finally, huge thanks to our wonderful sponsors Bedmax, AJW Equestrian, Visit East Yorkshire and Bishop Burton College, without whom we could not hope to run the horse trials on such a large scale.”

Further horse trials are planned for May 2023 at Bishop Burton and Lincolnshire Horse Trials in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Askham Bryan College at York, hosted its 12th annual British Eventing (BE) Horse Trials, also taking place over last weekend.

Students and staff from the College’s Equine, Land and Wildlife, Arboriculture, Horticulture, Public Services and Floristry departments helped prepare the set-up of the jumps and course, which was designed by BE Technical Adviser and Olympian course designer Adrian Ditcham.

The students also assist with the management and operations of the weekend-long event.

The trials attract riders from international acclaim including Alex Hua Tian who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and 2018 at the Jakarta Asian Games as well as local competitors like Holly Jones who is a Level 3 Equine Management student at the College.

Jo Richards, the College’s BE Event Organiser said: “British Eventing at the College offers a ‘skills experience’ that teaches our students how to lead, manage and run a high-profile fixture. It’s an opportunity to produce a quality event for all riders, experienced and new, to enjoy.

"The students have done a great job prepping the event and are ready to welcome a full house of competitors this weekend.”