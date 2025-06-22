Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tenth anniversary of the Injured Jockey Fund’s groundbreaking northern rehabilitation base was marked by some 20 racing industry figures showing their passion and pride for the facility, riding 49 miles between its founder Jack Berry’s home in Bedale and the Malton centre.

Among those arriving at the centre, before a lunch attended by many former beneficiaries of the centre and some of racing’s foremost figures, was Malton-based trainer Richard Fahey, who raised more than £17,000 for Jack Berry House by completing the challenge.

After the ride, three-time champion jump jockey Brian Hughes said: “Jockeys in the North would be lost without this place. We can ring them up at a minute’s notice and they’ll fit us in when we’re hurt or had falls. Jack and all the team here are marvellous.”

John Francome, Graham Lee and Jack Berry celebrate Jack Berry House's tenth anniversary.

Alongside providing specialist rehabilitation treatment for physical and neurological injuries, the centre has a state-of-the-art gym, a hydrotherapy pool and respite accommodation for those receiving extended treatment.

Among those attending the lunch was seven-time British Champion jump jockey John Francome. He said in most countries jockeys were “lucky if they get a tent” after suffering an injury. He said: “Jockeys are incredibly well looked after. This is an unbelievable facility, but it’s only as good as the people running it.”

Also attending was Grand National winning jockey Graham Lee, who suffered severe spinal injuries after being unseated in the stalls at Newcastle in 2023.

Graham said he was hoping to use the centre’s hydrotherapy pool with a hoist set to be introduced. He said: “It’s a godsend. It’s a beautiful building in a beautiful setting.”

Strength and conditioning coach Danny Hague watching jockey Sam Fielder work out on a hand-crafted mechanical horse.

Racing journalist Brough Scott while it had initially proved difficult to find a site for Jack Berry House, the efforts had been well worth it. He said: “To see it now, and so many guys helped by it, is an absolute delight.”

Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the IJF, said having run a rehabilitation centre in Lambourn in Berkshire for five years before Jack Berry House opened, the charity had an idea of what the demand might be.

She said: “The building has worked so well, it has served beautifully for both currently licensed jockeys who are needing rehab support and longer term beneficiaries who might have chronic pain and are looking for community spirit.”

What may surprise some is that the facilities are also used by fit jockeys, creating what former jockey and prolific fundraiser Jack Berry describes as “great camaraderie” for their injured colleagues.

Jack said: “I thought it took a little bit of time to get going, but now it’s brilliant. We have put Malton on the map.”

Over the last decade, Jack Berry House has offered more than 51,000 one-to-one physio appointments, about 30,000 of which to licensed professional jockeys and long-term IJF beneficiaries, with the remainder going to the wider racing community.

The centre, which is completely funded through donations, has a multi-disciplinary team that includes two physios, a sports rehabilitation expert and a strength and conditioning coach, supported by a nutritionist, podiatrist and a clinical psychologist.

Lisa said: “It’s gone beyond our wildest imaginations really. If you’re going to get injured the horse racing industry looks after you exceptionally well now. It’s a dangerous sport, but the network is amazing.

"We know that a strong and resilient jockey recovers from an injury quicker.

"They might have an hour to kill before going to Wetherby and go on the ice machine for an achey knee or the exercise bike to lose a pound.”

Jack added: “The minute someone has a fall, we’re onto it. They come here when they’re finished with the hospitals, and some of the cases are quite dire.”

Among the jockeys to have benefitted is Derek Fox, who won the Grand National in 2017, three weeks after breaking his left wrist and right collar bone in a fall at Carlisle. He said his victory was due to the treatment he received at Jack Berry House.

Lisa added: “With the NHS being under so much pressure, that extra rehab isn’t able to be provided. Our jockeys are desperate to get back. They’re racing against the clock the whole time and we’re able to offer intensive support."

The charity needs nearly £1m a year to keep Jack Berry House running and a further £5m for its other two rehab centres, 50 members of staff and significant commitments in ongoing support to beneficiaries.