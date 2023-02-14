Urgent action is needed to help and support farmers as a new study reveals their mental health is deteriorating.

Ninety-four per cent of UK farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing farmers today, a recent study by the Farm Safety Foundation reveals.

And, 36 suicides were registered in England & Wales among the farming and agricultural industry in 2021 according to the Office of National Statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the Farm Safety Foundation is focusing on the issue through its sixth annual ‘Mind Your Head’ campaign which brings together more than 300 farming organisations and charities across the UK.

Most Popular

The campaign will continue to break down the stigma attached to poor mental health in the farming sector and recognise the current pressures on farmers and how it impacts on their mental health and their ability to farm safely.

It comes as the past few years have proved challenging for the UK’s farming industry.

Continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit, a global pandemic, supply chain shortages, the war in Ukraine and now, issues with the egg and poultry sector have been impacting the mental health of those living and working in farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many in the country, farmers are also struggling with spiralling costs. The cost of fertiliser has trebled in price, red diesel has doubled in price and, with the current climate, cost of living, loss of BPS [basic payment scheme] and more environmental pressures, the impact on farmers, their business and their mental health is giving charities like the Farm Safety Foundation real cause for concern.

Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation said: “Our research shows that levels of mental health in farming are deteriorating and it is being propelled by – in addition to many other things – the current political climate, stress caused by Covid and its aftermath, spiralling costs and continuing barriers to adequate care for many people living and working in the rural community.

"Farmers also recognise that there are barriers to ‘opening up’ about their mental health however, having ‘no one to talk to’ was not seen as a significant barrier. This is because we have fantastic farming charities and rural support groups operating in the UK.

"However, calls to rural support helplines have increased or become more complex over the past three years. For example: In Wales, Tir Dewi have noted five to eight times the volume of calls to their helpline and The DPJ Foundation have made 47 per cent more counselling referrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Northern Ireland, Rural Support have reported a 40 per cent increase in calls to the support line; and, while call volumes to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and RSABI in Scotland have been consistent, the referrals and interactions have become more complex and require more of a multi-agency approach.

“Urgent action is needed to support the ongoing mental health of our farmers. We need to take the pressure off these rural support groups and charities who are increasingly relied upon to provide support for those in crisis situations.”

In the same study, 90 per cent of young farmers agreed that farm safety and mental health are directly linked, however, the Foundation’s research also revealed some alarming results about those registering lower mental wellbeing scores.

In the study, using the Warwick Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scores (WEMWBS), farmers with lower mental wellbeing scores were less likely to take steps to stay safe on the farm, such as wearing Personal Protective Equipment PPE and carrying out risk assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also more likely to admit to taking risks, less likely to think about the consequences and less likely to take personal responsibility for their safety.

In January last year, young farmer Leonard (Len) Eadon, 22, took his own life.

His parents, Andy and Lynda, have been campaigning to make the subject more open to discussion and one that young farmers, in particular, recognise and are prepared to talk about.

Andy devised a Five-a-Day Challenge of things you can do every day to look after your mental health. They are be honest with yourself and those around you; talk openly about daily challenges and listen; care for yourself as well as you care for others; contact that person you’ve been saying you should; plan for the unexpected - make the right choices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad