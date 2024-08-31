Jennifer Moore is a farmer’s daughter from Hollings Farm just a mile from Haworth, in the heart of Bronte country, which was a dairy and sheep farm and is now beef and sheep.

Jennifer’s career has been somewhat different to farming, working in flood risk management since her geography studies at Edgehill University, but her involvement with Keighley Show typifies her commitment to farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Farming is still very much part of me,” says Jennifer. “I don’t think that will ever leave me. So much so that I was milking on my brother-in-law’s farm for a number of years on a Friday evening from 7.30pm after finishing my day-job.

Jennifer Moore (second from the left) at Keighley Show.

“It was my switch off, my cow fix, my release from being in the office, something completely different that helped change my mindset. I did that for six years and sometimes now I spend weekends at my parents’ place for the same reason.

Jennifer’s role with Keighley Show came about following her long-term devotion to the young farmers movement.

“I’ve always been involved with young farmers. My club was Worth Valley YFC and I was a member right through from 10 years old until 26, a fully-fledged competing member, predominantly in public speaking and stockjudging, but lots of other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was club secretary for four years and then Craven district secretary for two years. I received a Yorkshire Federation Life Member’s Award because of my contribution.

Jennifer Moore cattle and sheep secretary for Keighley Show. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“At the time I was stepping down from my role with Craven district the previous Keighley Show cattle and sheep secretary Rebecca Stapleton, who was also involved with Craven, asked whether I fancied learning the ropes at the show with a view to me taking over.

“That’s how 2019 became my first show and because we had a two-year break due to Covid this is my fourth as cattle and sheep secretary."

Jennifer is keen to point out there are a lot people that make the livestock classes a success and numbers are on the increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t do it all myself. It’s a team effort. Josh Lawn and Yvonne Wood are very much my right-hand people and Yvonne was livestock secretary for the show years ago. I’m grateful for those two, otherwise I might go a little bit mad.

“In 2023 we had 136 sheep on the showground from 46 exhibitors; and 21 cattle exhibitors. That’s nearly double the number of exhibitors overall when we started again after Covid in 2022.

“We have sheep classes for upland and lowland native breeds, Texels, Any Other Continentals and the way things are going next year we may have a separate class for Dutch Spotted. We introduced Charollais and Suffolk classes, a female pairs competition and a crossbreed class last year.

“We also have a class for children under 10 years old. They don’t even have to have their own sheep. They could be someone who has just come to the show and never held a sheep before. It’s all about having a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can borrow somebody’s sheep, hold it well and can get a rosette and maybe even some chocolate. We’ve had a memorial trophy donated.

“Our cattle classes include Highlands, which came in with a wallop last year and now have a new trophy; native cattle, Limousin, Continental, Commercial and both the sheep and cattle have Young Farmers sections as well.”

Keighley Show has also adopted their own version of involving the public in deciding their own winners, entitled Farmhouse Choice.

“It’s just before the Grand Parade when all the winners come together and the public votes by cheering their favourite breed,” says Jennifer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re only a small but I believe a very important agricultural show that we are trying hard to keep going. That’s one of the main reasons I stepped in. Shows are a good chance for us all to get together, have a bit of fun, look at each other’s stock, but then last year I realised there was a lot of education going on for the people of Keighley.

“Keighley is an urban area surrounded by lot of small villages, full of farms and it was amazing how many questions were being asked. That engagement was really good to see.

The show is very special to Jennifer for family reasons too.

“We used to gather some sheep up and take them to the show just to make sure Worth Valley YFC were represented in the cattle and sheep sections,” says Jennifer. “But we also knew there was prize money and trophies to be won. Myself, my brother and my two sisters would take a trailer full of sheep whilst in young farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won a few rosettes. I’ve not shown since being livestock secretary, but dad showed last year and my sister with Texels, and she’s been getting the next generation, my niece and nephew, into showing.”

Jennifer says Hollings Farm, that runs to around 100 acres is still very much a family run farm.

“Hollings was originally my granddad’s farm on my mum’s side and then became my mum Linda and auntie Jean’s (Bancroft) farm. When we had milking cows we had around 45-50 mainly Friesians with a few Holsteins. I was involved milking cows on evenings and weekends while at school.

“My auntie did a lot of the milking while mum and my dad, Andrew, did predominantly tractor work. My two sisters and brother all helped out and still help out now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The farm is now made up of 150 Texel breeding ewes with a few Mules; and 45 head of Limousins. Stock is sold through Gisburn livestock mart.

“Dad built up his own contracting business of round bale silaging and until recently he and mum would do that together, dad on baling and mum on wrapping. Mum still does a lot of the tractor work.”

Jennifer’s career in flood risk management saw her create flood maps to show insurance companies, but she has since moved into human resources and staff development with the same company.

“If you move house and get an environmental report that says what percentage is flood risk about 90 per cent of those reports use our data. We create catastrophe models too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer will be praying there are no catastrophes at Keighley Show next Saturday at King George V Playing Fields, Marley, Keighley.