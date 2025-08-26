The Kilnsey Show, set in the shadow of Kilnsey Crag, took place on Tuesday (Aug 26) in what is traditionally the show which marks the end of the summer.
One of the premier shows in the Yorkshire Dales, the event has been taking place since 1897 and has a wide range of livestock competitions as well as trade stalls.
The event showcases the best of country life and farming, from baking, horticulture and crafts to sheep rearing, drystone walls and sheepdogs.
There is also the famous Crag race, which sees fell runners take part in a gruelling and near vertical 2km race.
