The Knaresborough Tractor Run, featuring some 400 tractors of all makes and models and with some vintage models brought over from Ireland, is one of the largest of its kind.

First set up in 2012 with just a dozen vehicles, it took on a new significance after the death of Young Farmer Mike Spink in a road accident in New Zealand in 2017.

For Sunday's event, farmers and riders travelled from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate to the show fields in Pateley Bridge, then Ripley and Knaresborough High Street, taking in dozens of small hamlets and villages along the way.

Max Harker, one of the organisers of the event with Knaresborough Young Farmers Club, said it was always an incredible day.

Hundreds of people were on the start line to wish participants well, he said, cheering the tractors on as they set off at 9am.

"It's amazing how many children come along and bring their pocket money to put in the bucket," he said. "The aim, at the end of the day, is to raise a lot of money for YAA. We seem to be doing better each year. Last time we raised close to £30,500, and hopefully we can beat that. We couldn't have asked for a better day for it, with the sun shining."

The route took in dozens of small communities, with family entertainment and stalls on the Nidderdale Showground.

The event is run by volunteers, all from an agricultural background. And wherever there is a house along the route, said Mr Harker, there was someone waiting to wave and cheer.

"People’s generosity is amazing,” he said. “It’s emotional really, to see all the people that come out in support.”

