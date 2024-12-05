Labour backbencher slams farming inheritance tax changes in House of Commons vote

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Markus Campbell-Savours, the Labour MP for Penrith and Solway, yesterday said he is “not prepared to break my word” given to farmers during the election that Labour had no plans to introduce changes to agricultural property relief (APR).

He said he will engage with the Treasury and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) over the coming months and “seek important amendments”, telling the Commons: “If today was the real vote I would vote against the Government’s plans.”

Under measures announced at the Budget, farmers will pay a rate of 20 per cent inheritance tax on agricultural property and land worth more than £1 million when they previously paid none.

There is a higher threshold of £3 million for couples passing on their farms.

The Treasury says around 500 estates a year are expected to pay inheritance tax under the changes, but shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins cast doubt on the numbers and criticised the Chancellor’s “cock-eyed accounting” as she opened an Opposition Day Debate in the Commons.

The Conservative non-binding motion said figures from the National Farmers’ Union suggest that “some three-quarters of farms will be affected” while the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers anticipates the policy “will affect 75,000 owners of farming businesses over a generation”.

Closing the debate, shadow farming minister Robbie Moore urged rural Labour MPs to vote against the policy.

He said: “It is not too late. Not too late to save our farming families from this cruel family farm tax, from those very same faceless, multinational corporations who will no doubt sweep up any land which is forced to be sold as result of this policy.”