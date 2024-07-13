Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview with Country Post, Tom Bradshaw, president of the NFU, gave his reaction to the result of last week’s General Election when Labour took back control with a majority of 174.

Despite there having been little mention in the new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer’s manifesto about farming and agriculture, the amount of seats gained unexpectedly in countryside areas, Mr Bradshaw believes, will mean that the rural economy and vote will be of more importance to the party which now has 412 seats in the House of Commons compared to the Conservative Party’s 121.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really is a seismic moment in British politics. You don’t see these changes many times in your lifetime and it is a major change - now. You can’t do my role unless the glass is half full. This is a restorative moment. Confidence has been at rock bottom, we need to build that confidence, deliver food security and environmental targets.

Tom Bradshaw, president of the NFU.Credit: Toby Lea / NFU07/04/2022

“One of the things we have to recognise is that Labour have seats in rural areas they might not necessarily have expected a year or six months ago.

“Rural areas and rural economy will matter to them. The economy growth element is something that the new government will need to focus on as farming and food production will under pin that.”

Now that the dust is beginning to settle on last week’s landslide and as the Labour government sets about its business, with Steve Reed, MP for Streatham and Croydon North, now confirmed as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the NFU has called for continuity with ministers and also outlined its priorities for which it will be pushing the new government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bradshaw said: “Our absolute focus is securing a ring fenced budget for agriculture and the environment, there was no commitment in the manifesto. We would have liked to see more of that in the manifesto, it was not there but that was true of a lot of topics.”

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Steve Reed.Photo credit should read: UK Parliament/PA Wire

A reform of the planning system will be key in making rural communities and farming businesses stronger and more sustainable, he added.

He said: “For a lot of our members the planning system is broken, rather than enabling, it is restrictive. That is a real opportunity to unblock growth in rural areas by having a system that is fit for the future. That is an area that we really want to work with them on.

“The planning system working would help with food security. If you are investing in your business, you are committing to food production for the next generation, that is the bit we need to get the Labour team to understand. It is about long term investment and strategic planning for members, businesses and farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can really protect food security at a time of global vulnerability and uncertainty that becomes a real positive story for the rural communities and the farming industry agenda in general.”

Mr Bradshaw and Mr Reed were at The Great Yorkshire Show this week which Mr Bradshaw hailed as a showcase for Yorkshire.