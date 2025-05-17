Labour will spurn political will from rural areas 'without inheritance tax rethink'

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, Alistair Carmichael is charged with scrutinising the Department’s (Defra) agriculture policy.

Since the election last July, the Liberal Democrat MP has heard evidence from farmers, politicians and border experts on everything from biosecurity to the closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, the Efra Committee - which is made up with two-thirds of Labour MPs - urged the Government to pause and delay the changes to inheritance tax, which would see a 20 per cent rate imposed on farms worth more than £1m.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Yorkshire Post, Mr Carmichael put the blame at the door of No11 Downing Street, saying: “The Treasury is drunk on power with a majority of 172.

“The root cause is the unwillingness of Treasury to listen.

“The Treasury clearly does not understand the nature of family farm financing.”

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has said the policy is designed to stop the super rich buying up farmland to cut their inheritance tax bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Carmichael said that the current policy - which offers a discounted rate - still incentivises this, while harming family farms.

“The Labour Party has had representation in rural communities that they have not had for decades.

“That one piece of tax policy risks undoing all of that.”

Alistair Carmichael the Liberal Democrat chair of the Efra Committee. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Mr Carmichael urged the Government to listen to its own backbenchers, who he says have been lobbying against the inheritance tax changes.

“What we’re saying is stop it, put it back for a year, do the proper impact assessments, the proper consultations that you should have done in the first place, and find a way of doing this so that you catch the super rich,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fix it and you then open up the bandwidth for the government to come up with some coherent articulation of what they want to do with farming.

“For those Labour MPs in farming communities, the publication of the select committee report will be quite a significant event.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, who has commissioned an assessment of the policy as part of a wider agriculture review, said a pause “could be a good idea”.

His own report was completed this week, and he said his team were currently combing through it to “understand how I can best support the sector”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, pictured in Ripon.

Mr Carmichael’s committee has also been conducting an investigation into food biosecurity at the border.

Following a foot and mouth outbreak in Germany on January 10, it heard from senior border officials that at-risk shipments were able to autoclear the border for six days, as the IT system failed to update.

However, only in the last month has Defra admitted that at least three pieces of cargo from Germany made it through border controls, and it has also banned personal imports of meat and dairy from Europe.

Mr Carmichael said this shows that biosecurity measures “are not up to scratch”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had sympathy that the Government is building a completely new post Brexit system, but criticised Defra for not being “open and honest”.

“It effectively took the select committee three months to get a proper account from Defra of those things that had slipped through the net,” he explained.

“If you put that back into the wider context of how Defra is seen as a department, that's just another thing where farmers say: ‘How can we have confidence in these people?’”

A government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to supporting our farmers and protecting Britain's food security is steadfast - which is why we are investing £5bn into farming, the largest budget for sustainable food production in our country’s history to put healthy, nutritious food on our tables.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Relief are vital to fix the public services we all rely on.