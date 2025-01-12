Labour's mayoral candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire defends farm inheritance tax changes

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Pinder, who lost the largely rural Beverley and Holderness constituency in last year’s General Election to Conservative MP Graham Stuart by just 124 votes, said while she understood farmers’ concerns over additional financial pressures, the government had to find ways to boost national coffers.

Ms Pinder was speaking as East Riding councillors considered a notice of motion proposed by Conservative South East Holderness member Sean McMaster to writes to Chancellor Rachel Reeves and, Defra minister Steve Reed and Prime Minister Keir Starmer “encouraging them to think again and reverse the changes to inheritance tax and capital gains tax on farmers”.

Coun McMaster said the changes threatened to destabilise not only family-owned farms and businesses, but also food security and rural economy.

He said: “Our farmers are already struggling with the EU subsidies falling away and previous administrations had not put anything in place to replace the subsidies, forcing farm businesses to sell land for solar farms, holiday lets and caravan parks to get money in.

“A lot of the councils that have put forward motions similar to mine are in the South. I think there have been 22 in total. I would encourage any other local authorities to do the same.”

North Yorkshire Council’s leader Councillor Carl Les said while he was open to writing a letter to government to express concerns over the changes, the authority only debated issues in full council meetings that it had a direct impact on as part of its core business.

He added: “I think the inheritance tax idea is ill-conceived, not only for farmers but other small businesses as well.

"I had exactly the same predicament 30 years ago, where I had to pay inheritance tax when I inherited the family business. The business in effect stood still for ten years while I paid the inheritance tax. We weren’t able to invest or grow the business at that time. I have every sympathy with the farming predicament as they tend to be asset rich and cash poor.”

Ms Pinder said she believed Coun McMaster’s notice of motion was designed to win rural support for the Conservatives in the mayoral election as it was “not within the council’s remit as it relates to national taxation and does not affect their revenue”.

She said: “I think there is a certain amount of political game-playing here. It is an issue and I do understand people have strong feelings on it.

“I understand why farmers are concerned. It’s a more precarious industry than people understand. All farmers are in effect businessmen and every year is like a start-up year because they’re so at the mercy of the weather.”

Ms Pinder said the value of farmland was being affected by speculators wanting it for tax breaks rather than farming.

She said: ”It’s tackling that problem. When you look at how the tax is applied, the tax threshold and the level of time farms have got to pay any inheritance tax back, it’s not just a flat tax with no ameliorating measures.

“It’s a lot more nuanced situation than people give it credit for. The new government has got to raise revenues in some ways and one of the aims is not to punish family farmers, but rather to tackle the problem of farmland being bought up for speculation rather than farming use. That is a harm that hasn’t been tackled.”