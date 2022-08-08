The land and buildings at Taythes and Foxhole Rigg are located just outside Cautley, Sedbergh, within the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The land extends to a total of just over 143 acres of excellent meadow, pasture, and grazing land, with registered grazing rights on Bluecaster Fell.

There is also a traditional stone barn with planning permission to be made into a home, and other traditional stone buildings.

The view from Taythes and Foxhole Rigg which will be sold by public auction with an overall guide price of £690k - £800k at Sedburgh People’s Hall on Thursday August 18.

H&H Land & Estates have brought the land and property potential to the market, and based on previous sales, are expecting considerable interest in them.

Last year H&H Land & Estates sold a traditional derelict stone barn with land for 135 per cent more than the guide price indicating the exceptional demand for properties of this kind.

Lot 1 is a stone barn with planning consent for a three-bedroomed dwelling and land extending to 11.3 acres with breath-taking views.

Lot 2 has two traditional stone barns, that offer potential for conversion subject to planning permissions, and land extending to 58.44 acres. The land is excellent quality pasture, allotment and woodland which would be ideal for livestock as it has good boundaries and a natural water supply.

Lot 3 is meadow, pasture, allotment, and woodland extending to 64.74 acres while lot 4 is pasture/allotment land covering nine acres. The southern area of this lot is designated as a Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Robert Jauneika, chartered surveyor & RICS registered valuer at H&H Land & Estate, said: “These are beautiful properties with exceptional potential to create the home of your dreams in incredible rural settings, and we are expecting significant interest.

“Often when plots of land come up on the market or land with existing buildings with planning permission in place, it can be difficult for prospective buyers to see the possibilities or to see beyond the building project to the final product. The journey can be long and tricky, but with patience and commitment the transformations can be phenomenal.

“The result being an outstanding property ideally suited to your individual style, needs and desires.

“The opportunity to create the perfect home in such a breath-taking part of the country doesn’t come along very often. This is your chance to make your mark on a property and live the life you dreamed of.”