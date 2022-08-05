This beautiful, contemporary home on Duchy Road, one of Harrogate's most sought-after areas, is attracting attention from would-be buyers. It is on the market with Savills for £1.85m.
It is set over three floors, extending to just over 4,600 sq/ft and boasts a room for every occasion and a secure garden perfect for pets and small children. The house features an impressive galleried reception hall with striking marble tiles and underfloor heating. This leads to a generous sitting room with feature fireplace and recently laid oak parquet flooring.
A short flight of steps leads down into the spacious family living area and kitchen, extending to around 50ft with a series of bi-fold and picture windows providing a great deal of natural light and access to the rear patio. The area is divided into a modern kitchen with sizeable central island and a full suite of quality appliances, dining area and soft seating area, all with oak flooring and underfloor heating.
On the first floor there is a principal suite with a range of fitted wardrobes, luxury bathroom and dressing area. There are an additional four bedrooms,and a recently upgraded shower room. On the top floor there is a further room currently serving as a family/cinema room, but equally well suited to be another bedroom or home office, complimented by a second utility room and a further house bathroom complete with separate shower. Outside, the property has a driveway and parking, a double garage, landscaped gardens, a porcelain tiled terrace and a sunken al fresco dining area with pergola. For details cntact Savills, York, tel: 01904 617800