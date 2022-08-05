This house on Duchy Road is a highly individual contemporary family house which occupies a particularly private gated plot just off Dutchy Road, surrounded by mature gardens.

This beautiful, contemporary home on Duchy Road, one of Harrogate's most sought-after areas, is attracting attention from would-be buyers. It is on the market with Savills for £1.85m.

It is set over three floors, extending to just over 4,600 sq/ft and boasts a room for every occasion and a secure garden perfect for pets and small children. The house features an impressive galleried reception hall with striking marble tiles and underfloor heating. This leads to a generous sitting room with feature fireplace and recently laid oak parquet flooring.

A short flight of steps leads down into the spacious family living area and kitchen, extending to around 50ft with a series of bi-fold and picture windows providing a great deal of natural light and access to the rear patio. The area is divided into a modern kitchen with sizeable central island and a full suite of quality appliances, dining area and soft seating area, all with oak flooring and underfloor heating.

The beautifully designed entrabce hall with sweeping staircase

On the first floor there is a principal suite with a range of fitted wardrobes, luxury bathroom and dressing area. There are an additional four bedrooms,and a recently upgraded shower room. On the top floor there is a further room currently serving as a family/cinema room, but equally well suited to be another bedroom or home office, complimented by a second utility room and a further house bathroom complete with separate shower. Outside, the property has a driveway and parking, a double garage, landscaped gardens, a porcelain tiled terrace and a sunken al fresco dining area with pergola. For details cntact Savills, York, tel: 01904 617800

This contemporary fire and chimney breast perfectly suit the property

The large sitting room with library shelves and views onto the grounds

The circular architecture softens the look from the outside and creates a feature inside the house.

This reception room looks over the garden and is light-filled thanks to glazed doors

The sleek white kitchen comes with all mod cons

The dining area with glazed, folding doors leading onto the patio

One of the five bedrooms

The addition of a foliage wall above the bath is a stylish touch

This bedroom suite comes with plenty of storage

Another luxurious bathroom

This bedroom has a bird's eye view

Connection with the garden was a major factor when designing this home

This porcelain tiled patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining

This sunken al fresco dining area with pergola is magical in the evening