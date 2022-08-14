Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scientific review conducted by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) in response to the objectives set out in the Government’s 25-year Environment Plan (25YEP) found that moorland management was the best way to meet the goals.

It comes as The Glorious Twelfth marks the start of the grouse shooting season – which is reliant on, other than weather conditions, good moorland management by game-keepers and landowners.

Gareth Dockerty is head of uplands for The British Association for Shooting and Conservation and argues that as well as creating an environment for grouse birds to breed and thrive – the techniques used in managing the moors – whether that be the North York Moors, The Yorkshire Dales National Park or The Peak District National Park – are benefitting other species of wildlife.

Without a strategy and vision that allows for people and nature to co-exist some species, which are already at risk will disappear.

He said: “It is about being open and honest. It is not unusual around the world for to have conflict between people and species but we need to grow up about how we manage that conflict.

“The landscape can deliver for communities, people and wildlife as well.”

In addition to grouse inhabiting the moors, they are joined by curlews, lapwings and now hen harriers.

The curlew is Britain’s most threatened bird and on a world scale they have declined by 60 per cent in the last 20 years and 25 per cent of the curlew population is in England. Grouse moors provide exactly the type of environment they need – not too many people to be disturbed, low vegetation and a decent amount of insects.

By contrast, 80 per cent of Hen Harriers breed and nest on grouse moors due to the habitat and food source. In recent years there have been no breeding pairs in England but this year it is predicted there will be 40.

Mr Dockerty added: “Landowners have been at the whim of the government since the end of the Second World War. What the government wants they do, then the government say ‘we need you to do that’, so they do it. Then we need to be carbon friendly and delivering it.