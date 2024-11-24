Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire-based Ruth Carr, who has trained more than 550 winners since taking on a licence in 2008, was speaking after completing one of the British Horseracing Authority’s (BHA) revised mandatory Safeguarding and Human Welfare: Creating a Safe and Inclusive Sport e-learning modules.

It is less than a year since British racing chiefs apologised to anyone who "experienced unacceptable conduct" after revealing they had investigated more than 350 safeguarding and human welfare concerns since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 22 per cent of the reports were related to bullying while 26 per cent were for sexual misconduct. Of the latter, 41 per cent were for sexual assault, rape or attempted rape.

Stillington-based trainer Ruth Carr.

Since 2018, the BHA has had in place safeguarding measures and reporting mechanisms specifically set up for safeguarding concerns.

In 2022 the BHA safeguarding unit’s remit was broadened to include human welfare and manage concerns raised following the launch of the new Code of Conduct.

The e-learning module has been developed through the BHA’s Safeguarding and Human Welfare Strategy, which was published last December with the aim of embedding a universal culture of respect across the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The industry’s primary human welfare charity, Racing Welfare, has stated it fully supports the strategy and accompanying action plan, which it said “demonstrates the sport’s governing body’s commitment to striving for the highest of standards regarding behaviours and working practices to create a safe, sustainable and enjoyable environment for all of racing’s people”.

Trainer Ruth Carr, of, Stillington, near York.

Racing Welfare said there were “key areas for improvement across the industry which clearly need to be addressed and currently fall short of the standards expected”.

The refreshed education replaces online training introduced in 2018. Delivered across three online modules, the updated training continues to cover essential safeguarding responsibilities, setting out the legal and regulatory requirements in place to protect younger and more vulnerable individuals from the risk of abuse or harm.

It has also been expanded to incorporate wider aspects of human welfare, recognising the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for everyone working in British racing and breeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New modules have been introduced that cover areas such as sexual harassment and bullying – identified as priority areas in the BHA’s broader strategy – as well as behavioural standards and reporting mechanisms, helping everyone play a part in creating an increasingly more inclusive sport.

The enhanced training will continue to be a BHA licensing requirement for trainers, jockeys, valets and agents, with all licence holders asked to complete the new online module at the earliest opportunity and by April 1.

The e-learning has also been made available free-of-charge to anyone working in British racing and breeding as part of wider efforts to ensure that everyone in the sport feels safe, protected and able to fulfil their potential. It is particularly relevant and recommended for those in management or supervisory roles.

Mrs Carr, whose yard is at Stllington, north of York, said she not experienced any sort of prejudice during her horseracing career, which has also included riding 28 winners on the flat, eight over hurdles and about 20 point to point winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I think people in any industry need protection and anything we can do to prevent bad things happening can only be of benefit to everyone involved and the industry as a whole.”

Mrs Carr said having safe places to work could only help attract new people into the industry.

She said: “Potentially the industry has been traditional shall we say and it’s only right we move with the times. It’s only equestrian sports that men and women play together on a level, so we can promote equal opportunities for male and female participants, we potentially we could be leading the way.”